Next PR on Track for Strong Growth and Enhanced Client Support in 2023

After an award-winning 2022, the Next PR team is poised for continued momentum to help clients reach their goals amid a turbulent economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, results-driven, public relations firm, today announced its renewed focus and commitment to helping its clients achieve their business goals through measurable and impactful results. Coming off the momentum of last year, which included 10 award wins, 13 new hires and 17 team promotions, the team looks forward to providing exceptional services to help clients push forward in 2023 amid tumultuous markets, industry challenges and the unpredictable economy.

In addition to the firm winning seven agency awards for its industry excellence and culture in 2022, three Next PR leaders were recognized for their PR expertise and exceptional client work, including:

Senior Lead Gab DePietro as PR Team Leader in Ragan & PR Daily's Communicator of the Year and Rising Star program

Manager Liz Reilly as a grand prize finalist for Ragan's Media Relations Pro of the Year

Senior Lead Pam Anderson as PRNews' Top Women in PR Rising Star

During the year, the firm supported its eighth conscious capitalism partner, Brewability, a Colorado-based restaurant that primarily employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to brew and serve craft beer and pizza. The pro bono partnership was directly aligned with the firm's mission, "Telling stories to change the world". The team secured media placements in local and trade publications and built relationships with local influencers on behalf of Brewability, helping bring awareness to the restaurant and its worthy cause.

At year end, Next PR surveyed its client base to better understand and anticipate their needs and goals for 2023. "Staying ahead of other brands and competitors" was selected as clients' biggest marketing pain point for the new year. The results also showed that clients are looking to Next PR to help them align PR output to revenue and business KPIs, as well as demonstrate PR impact to C-suite.

With these objectives in mind, Next PR has adjusted its service approach to better support client needs. Among these offerings includes packages like premier executive management, brand advocacy as a service and an advanced reporting suite. The team will continue to leverage its arsenal of technology tools to demonstrate tangible metrics and results.

"Despite the last two years of challenges and distance, my team showed up and exceeded expectations every day," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "We're bringing the same energy and innovation into 2023 to help our clients push forward and achieve their business goals."

Interested in working with Next PR in the new year? Visit www.nextpr.com. The firm currently has an open call for applications for its pro-bono Conscious Capitalism partnership and 2023 summer internship program.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston. The team boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for three consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for eight years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

