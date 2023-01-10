Luminex Extends High Grade Gold at Camp Deposit; Results Include 15.4 Metres Grading 5.25 g/t Au Eq

Camp Deposit Drilling Highlights:

CC19-02EXT – 15.4 metres grading 5.25 g/t Au Eq

CC22-42 – 137 metres grading 1.19 g/t Au Eq starting 22 metres form surface

CC22-43 – 53 metres grading 2.00 g/t Au Eq starting 50 metres from surface

CC22-44 – 2 metres grading 10.25 g/t Au Eq

CC22-46 – 19.1 metres grading 2.46 g/t Au Eq

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce drill results from six holes at the Camp deposit, part of the Condor North project area. The drill holes are from the ongoing infill and step-out program aimed at increasing and enhancing the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") resource of the Camp deposit. Hole CC19-02 was deepened from its original length (295.7 metres) based on a better understanding of the deposit and the Company's modeling, which showed a strong probability of more mineralization at depth. The extension proved extremely successful, yielding an intersection of 15.4 metres grading 5.25 g/t Au Eq and substantial additional mineralization higher up in the hole.

Figure 2 shows the progress of the Company's Camp drill program since the 2021 PEA (see news release from July 28, 2021). The background of the longitudinal section shows the contoured grade multiplied by the horizontal thickness for the 2021 PEA block model. The same colour/interval threshold has been used to colour pierce points of the post-resource drill holes for comparison. All coloured holes plotted were drilled since the PEA resource and show the continuation of mineralization past what was modeled for the resource, as well as a possible upgrade to some of the areas of the block model. Notably, the thicker deep zone (see news release from November 3, 2022) and the thicker shallow zone announced in this press release demonstrate higher grades than previously known. The areas where higher grades have been expanded are indicated with coloured arrows. All drill results are detailed in Table 1.

Hole CC19-02EXT was an extension of a previously drilled hole (CC19-02) and intersected 44.0 metres from 258 metres down hole grading 2.27 g/t gold and 19.5 g/t silver (2.51 g/t Au Eq). In addition, hole CC19-02EXT intersected 15.4 metres from 308 metres down hole grading 5.11 g/t gold and 11.9 g/t silver (5.25g/t Au Eq), confirming the Company's mineralization model.

Hole CC22-42 intersected several high-grade intervals within thick lower-grade zones, including 137.0 metres from 22 metres down hole grading 1.08 g/t gold and 9.2 g/t silver (1.19g/t Au Eq). Within this interval, three high-grade zones were intercepted including 6.0 metres from 89 metres down hole grading 11.40 g/t gold and 17.9 g/t silver (11.62g/t Au Eq). Hole CC22-42 and CC22-43 were aimed at increasing the resource size by infilling zones of the block model where thicker zones of mineralization were interpreted to exist.

Holes CC22-44 and CC22-45 were further step-out holes aimed at testing shallower mineralization. Hole CC22-44 intercepted 44.0 metres from 102 metres down hole of 0.64g/t gold and 7.3 g/t silver (0.72g/t Au Eq), extending mineralization to the southeast.

CC22-46 was the final hole of the 2022 program. Drilled on the northwest end of the deposit, it intercepted several higher-grade zones, including 19.1 metres from 214 metres down hole grading 2.29 g/t gold and 14.8 g/t silver (2.46g/t Au Eq).

Table 1. Drill intercepts for the Camp Deposit.

Hole Azimuth /

Dip / Length From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au Eq (g/t)

















CC19-02EXT 210° / -60° / 425m 258.0 302.0 44.0 31.11 2.27 19.5 2.51 And 308 323.4 15.4 10.89 5.11 11.9 5.25 And 339.0 341.0 2.0 1.41 1.84 3.1 1.87

















CC22-42 227° / -26° /

220.15m 22.0 159.0 137.0* 134.48 1.08 9.2 1.19 Incl 89.0 95.0 6.0 5.89 11.40 17.9 11.62 Incl 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.98 6.23 84.6 7.25 Incl 106.0 115.0 9.0 8.83 2.13 4.0 2.18 And 173.0 194.0 21.0* 20.61 3.38 9.8 3.50 Incl 188.0 194.0 6.0 5.89 10.94 28.5 11.28

















CC22-43 195° / -33° / 235m 50.0 103.0 53.0* 50.41 1.85 12.7 2.00 Incl 95.0 103.0 8.0 7.61 8.77 53.7 9.42 And 117.0 149.0 32.0* 30.43 0.43 4.7 0.48 And 207.0 209.0 2.0 1.90 3.79 3.4 3.83

















CC22-44 189° / -35° /

232.05m 102.0 146.0 44.0* 41.35 0.64 7.3 0.72 Incl 131.0 133.0 2.0 1.88 9.35 75.7 10.25 And 192.0 194.0 2.0 1.88 7.46 2.6 7.49 And 203.6 206.5 2.9 2.73 3.84 46.3 4.39

















CC22-45 160° / -27° /

224.2m 102.0 139.0 37.0* 36.19 0.32 8.4 0.42 Incl 125.0 126.0 1.0 0.98 3.59 22.9 3.86 And 154.0 159.6 5.6* 5.50 0.57 5.0 0.63 Incl 159.1 159.6 0.5 0.46 3.28 35.9 3.71 And 186.0 192.0 6.0* 5.87 0.44 1.8 0.46

















CC22-46 193° / -51° /

324.5m 47.0 87.0 40.0* 32.36 1.29 32.2 1.68 And 133.0 156.0 23.0* 18.61 0.30 3.8 0.34 And 168.0 172.0 4.0* 3.24 3.35 6.3 3.42 And 214.0 233.1 19.1 15.45 2.29 14.8 2.46 And 248.5 268.0 19.5 15.78 1.78 15.7 1.96 And 277.0 280.0 3.0 2.43 2.41 5.9 2.48

Asterisked (*) holes are "Shallower" intervals calculated using a lower limit of 0.20 g/t Au

with a maximum inclusion of ten continuous metres below cutoff occurring within the

stated intercept and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is

33.4 g/t Au. Remaining holes not marked with an asterisk are for "Deeper" intervals

calculated using a lower limit of 1.0 g/t Au with a maximum inclusion of up to six

continuous metres below cutoff and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted

averages is 56.0 g/t Au. AuEq values assume $1,500 gold and $18.00 silver

(AuEq= Au g/t + (Ag g/t *0.012).



Figure 1. Geological plan map of the Camp deposit showing the location of the vertical longitudinal sections displayed in Figure 2. (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2. Longitudinal vertical sections of the Camp deposit showing the 2021 PEA block model and the pierce points of all holes drilled since the 2020 resource. Arrows indicate areas where higher grade holes may increase the existing mineral resources. (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Quality Assurance

All Luminex sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks as well as pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Luminex's core handling facility located at the Condor property. Drill core is diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to ALS's lab in Lima, Peru for analysis where gold content is determined by fire assay of a 50-gram charge with ICP finish. Silver and other elements are also determined by ICP methods. Over-limit samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold and 100 g/t silver are re-analyzed by ALS using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Luminex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. ALS Laboratories is independent of Luminex.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Condor Project in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director

