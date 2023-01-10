FCP WINS PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT AWARD

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® was named as a "2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management" for companies with 50 to 99 employees as announced by Pensions & Investments in December 2022.

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. www.fcpdc.com (PRNewswire)

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"At FCP, our incredible and dedicated team contributes to the firm's sustained, strong investment performance. We have implemented deliberate actions to foster an inclusive culture with a focus on integrity and responsible property investment." said Summer Haltli, Principal at FCP. "We are honored to receive the Pensions and Investments Best Places to Work award and value the contributions of all of our team members."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

