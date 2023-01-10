Everlaw Wins Enterprise Contract with U.S. Department of the Interior to Future-Proof Ediscovery and FOIA Practices

Everlaw's cloud-native platform will support DOI ediscovery, congressional inquiries, and FOIA requests

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, has been awarded an up to $10.6 million task order over 5 years with the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), an agency committed to protecting the country's natural resources and cultural heritage. DOI will use Everlaw's advanced ediscovery platform to automate its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) workflows, ediscovery support and other administrative actions to help facilitate efficient and effective response to document production requests.

Everlaw will help future-proof the Department's technology stack by managing and centralizing the 4 million-plus documents that had previously been distributed across its bureaus and offices. The Department will also have access to Everlaw's new artificial intelligence software feature, Clustering , to help its bureaus and offices quickly uncover and produce responsive documentation.

DOI will use Everlaw's platform to modernize the following activities:

Ediscovery support : As the amount of discoverable data increases with the expanding digital universe, DOI needs a cloud-native platform to quickly ingest data across millions of documents, review responsive documentation in a centralized location and then distribute the findings as needed for collaboration.

Streamline FOIA request processing: With well over 6,000 FOIA requests a year, the Department requires a tool to efficiently mine relevant documents, while increasing accuracy and decreasing processing labor.

"It's an honor to work with DOI and support their ongoing mission to protect our natural resources," said Angela Kovach, senior director, public sector solutions and operations at Everlaw. "Impactful work deserves innovative technology, and we're thrilled to provide our cloud platform to arm the department with the tools needed to uncover the truth and further advance the mission of the Department."

