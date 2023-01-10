Concord Health Partners Adds Nationally-Renowned Healthcare Expert Dr. Harsh K. Trivedi as Special Advisor

Expands Firm Focus and Expertise in Behavioral Health

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Health Partners ("Concord" or the "Firm"), a healthcare focused investment firm, today announced that Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, nationally-renowned expert in behavioral health, healthcare, hospital systems, care delivery and population health, has joined the Firm as a Special Advisor.

Dr. Trivedi is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sheppard Pratt and the Board Chair of the National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) and a former Trustee of the American Hospital Association (AHA). As Special Advisor, Dr. Trivedi will work closely with the Concord investment team to help identify potential investments. He will also support Concord's portfolio company management teams to help improve offerings and drive adoption of products and services. His expertise in behavioral health and decades of experience working to develop solutions at health systems and across the continuum of healthcare significantly expands Concord's strategic network and capabilities as the Firm looks to increase engagement with innovative behavioral health businesses. Dr. Trivedi is the latest in a number of senior additions to the Concord team, including Brian Gragnolati, CEO of Atlantic Health System, as Executive Partner and Bob Shulz, Erik Larsen and Derek Schmidt as Managing Directors.

"COVID-19 clearly exacerbated the challenges of behavioral health and further exposed the need for expanded access to care and new innovative solutions that will improve quality and outcomes. Health care providers and payors are now more than ever focused on addressing the critical need of behavioral health in the U.S." said James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner at Concord. "Dr. Trivedi is one of the foremost experts in the field of behavioral health, and his addition further differentiates our expertise in the healthcare investment space and highlights the strength of our strategic model. In addition, his experience with Sheppard Pratt, the AHA and NABH significantly strengthens our broad network of leading health system partners, providing deeper insights into the needs of patients across the country. That network combined with our seasoned investment team results in a powerful platform to accelerate our portfolio companies' ability to improve access, quality and cost of care."

"There is tremendous demand for access to behavioral health services, and I am excited to support the Concord team to help cultivate and deliver scalable solutions for communities across the nation," said Dr. Trivedi. "I have known James and the Concord team for years and witnessed firsthand the impact the Firm's strategy can have for its portfolio companies and LPs when I served on the board of the AHA. Their approach and expertise are unequaled as healthcare investors, and I look forward to working closely with Concord's investment professionals and broad network of strategic partners to broaden access to new and effective solutions to impact the behavioral health epidemic facing our nation."

"Concord's mission of increasing access, improving quality and lowering cost of care is central to the success of health systems everywhere," said Brian Gragnolati, Executive Partner at Concord. "For health systems across the country, the economics behind identifying and adopting new products, solutions and treatments are more challenging than ever; working with a partner like Concord that is committed to that same central mission is essential for our hospitals, our doctors and our patients. I am looking forward to leveraging our capabilities to drive success not only for the Firm's portfolio companies and LPs, but for its health system partners and patients as well."

About Dr. Harsh K. Trivedi

Dr. Trivedi serves as President and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

Dr. Trivedi is a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital, vice chair for clinical affairs in the Vanderbilt University Department of Psychiatry, and associate professor of psychiatry in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Dr. Trivedi also previously served as director of adolescent services at Bradley Hospital and as assistant professor of psychiatry at Brown University. He is board chair of the NABH, and serves as Vice Chair and is on the Executive Committee of the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA), the board of The Walters Art Museum, and the Baltimore Community Foundation. A graduate of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Dr. Trivedi completed his general psychiatry residency at the Zucker Hillside Hospital/Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed his child and adolescent psychiatry training at Children's Hospital Boston/Harvard Medical School. In addition to his medical training, Dr. Trivedi completed his MBA at the University of Tennessee Haslam School of Business.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners ("Concord") is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord has developed a broad network of strategic investors that contribute expertise and resources, and serve as potential commercial partners to portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and expand access to care. For more information, visit www.concordhp.com.

Media Contacts

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

203.992.1230

View original content:

SOURCE Concord Health Partners