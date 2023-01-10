Celebrate National Sticker Day with Sticker Planet on Friday, January 13th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sticker Planet, a one-of-a-kind store selling only stickers, is set to celebrate National Sticker Day on January 13th, the birthday of Stan Avery. Avery was a rags-to-riches entrepreneur who invented the first self-adhesive label in 1935. Today, stickers come in all shapes, sizes and topics, and they bring joy to people of all ages. Sticker Planet invites you to join their celebration!

Sticker Planet's customers use stickers for crafting, scrapbooking, journaling, gift-giving and just plain fun!

Sticker Planet is a family business run by siblings Hilary and Richard Kraft who lovingly continue a unique concept started by their parents 30 years ago…everything they sell sticks! In a throwback to the sticker-crazed era of the 1980s, the store features three walls filled with thousands of fun stickers displayed on rolls and arranged by topic. Sticker lovers choose their favorite designs and purchase them by the sheet. Sticker Planet sells beautiful stickers on countless topics, plus plenty of other fun things that stick, both online and at their wondrous shop located inside the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles.

"We have stickers on hundreds of different topics, from flowers to food to animals and much more," said co-owner Hilary Kraft. "We also sell sticker books and activity kits for kids, temporary tattoos that stick to the skin, and vinyl and wall decals. Our customers use stickers for crafting, decorating, scrapbooking, journaling, gift-giving and just plain fun. We're always finding new styles to sell."

Co-owner Richard Kraft adds, "It's wonderful to have a store that brings people joy. During the pandemic, we launched a website. It's fun to see people enjoying our huge selection of stickers that we now ship worldwide."

To celebrate National Sticker Day on January 13th, Sticker Planet is having a 24-hour flash sale, both at its retail store and online (www.stickerplanet.com). Customers will receive 10-25% off their entire purchase depending on the amount of their order, plus in the Los Angeles store there will be special free give-aways all day.

About Sticker Planet:

Sticker Planet is a family-owned business that has been selling creative, artistic stickers for people of all ages at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles since 1992. In 2020, the company launched an online store. Sticker Planet's motto is "The world's best stickers, all in one place." For information or online shopping visit: www.stickerplanet.com. Follow Sticker Planet at facebook.com/stickerplanetLA and instagram.com/stickerplanetLA.

