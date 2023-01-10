CarParts.com Continues to Make Investments in Their Employees Appointing New Chief Human Resources Officer

Incumbent SVP of HR, Stephanie Urbach, tapped to elevate the company's human resources business

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, (NASDAQ: PRTS) a leading e-commerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, and a one-stop shop for vehicle repair and maintenance needs, announces the promotion of Stephanie Urbach, current SVP of HR, to CHRO, effective yesterday, Monday, January 9, 2023.

"Investing in our employees is paramount and something we take pride in. As we continue to invest in Human Capital we knew Stephanie would be the best person to bring CarParts.com's HR practice to the next level," said David Meniane, CEO. "She has established the foundation for a critical element to our business. The 25-years of expertise and genuine care Stephanie has for our employees is the reason we decided to promote from within."

Over the past two and a half years, Urbach has implemented significant changes to the operational side of CarParts.com's HR function. Leveraging her global leadership experience from companies like Avery Dennison and Guidance Software, she has been able to assess and prioritize the most important needs of CarParts.com, ultimately aligning human resources practices with the growth objectives of the business.

In her new role, Urbach will further CarParts.com's organizational transformation, with a focus on enhancing the overall employee experience. From a talent and recruitment perspective, she will be charged with building teams, developing essential skills and competencies that ensure productivity, and paying special attention to strategic reviews that will reward and support the career paths of existing and future talent.

"I am ecstatic and honored to step into the role of CHRO. Having already worked within the company, I have the background needed to enhance our HR department and continue to make essential changes," said Urbach. "Our employees are the heart of our company – my goal is to ensure they embrace their career potential and have the relevant tools needed to put that into action."

The promotion of Urbach is indicative of the continued transformation and growth of CarParts.com. Recognizing the significance of an experienced leadership bench, the organization is making investments where it matters most – it's customer, both internal and external. The individuals at CarParts.com collectively contribute to operational efficiencies and in turn continue to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

