Baileys Partners with Celebrity Stylist & Designer Jason Rembert to Create the Must-Have Fit for Après Ski Season and Beyond, Inspired by the Ultimate Hot Chocolate Accessory - the Marshmallow

Introducing Baileys first piece of Treat Couture: The Marshmallow Puffer Jacket

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether cozying up by the fire with an indulgent cocktail or treating yourself post-slopes, winter isn't just a season, it's a lifestyle. This winter, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur has teamed up with world-renowned celebrity stylist and designer Jason Rembert to blend the worlds of indulgence and high fashion with the release of the first-ever Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket just in time for peak Après Ski season. Inspired by everyone's favorite hot chocolate accessory – the marshmallow – with its signature shape, texture and color, the Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket will take your fit checks to the next level and perfectly accompany a delicious Baileys Hot Chocolate no matter where the season might take you.

For his entire adult life, Rembert has enjoyed Baileys Hot Chocolate amongst family and friends during various winter happenings from hosting get-togethers at home to annual getaways. This sense of nostalgia and joy inspired him to bring this special cocktail to life in the form of his preferred art form – fashion design – resulting in the Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket perfect for the winter season and beyond. Taking cues from the signature rounded shape, soft texture, and the puffiness of a fresh marshmallow perfectly toasted, the Baileys Puffer Jacket emanates a whimsical yet fashion-forward appeal – Baileys first-ever piece of Treat Couture available in limited quantities this season.

"When it comes to the colder weather months, there is nothing like a Baileys Hot Chocolate topped with marshmallows," said Jason Rembert. "Being able to now use my talents to design Baileys' first-ever piece of Treat Couture that takes inspiration from my favorite winter cocktail and allow people to wear it is a true full circle moment for me."

The one-of-a-kind Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket designed by Jason Rembert is available beginning today in limited quantities for nationwide shipping for those 21+ on JasonRembert.com. And for inspiration on how to style the Baileys Marshmallow Puffer Jacket this season, check out Jason and his good friend Joan Smalls as they explore the lifestyle and indulgent fashion statements that Baileys cocktails can inspire.

"This season, we're giving you more ways to treat yourself whether sipping on a Baileys cocktail or bundling up in the ultimate Marshmallow Puffer Jacket – Baileys' first-ever piece of Treat Couture created by stylist & designer Jason Rembert," shared Sophie Kelly, SVP of Whiskies and Liqueur, DIAGEO North America. "This fabulous puffer is reminiscent of everyone's favorite hot chocolate accessory the marshmallow, and we think his design is the perfect attire to wear while enjoying an indulgent Baileys cocktail this winter."

To receive exclusive updates on future Baileys Treat Couture drops, consumers can enter their information at treatcouture.baileys.com. And to purchase a bottle of Baileys Original Irish Cream to enjoy all season long, the liqueur is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $25.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Original Irish Cream neat, over ice, in coffee, hot chocolate, cocktails, or even over ice cream. Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly this season. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

