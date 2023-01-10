2023 New Flagship Blackview BV9200 Kicks off

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading brand of rugged phones, Blackview supports users with rugged lifestyles to withstand tough environments. They recently announced that the brand new flagship rugged phone BV9200 is on its way to market with many upgrades in entertainment, battery life, efficiency, personality, and practicality.

NO.1 Entertainment Upgrades:

6.6-inch Display & Harman AudioEFX Sound & ArcSoft Camera

A 6.6-inch screen is provided by the Blackview BV9200 , which features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.4K resolution. With a 13.6mm thin and 310g lightweight body, it comes in three colors: black, orange, and green. Tough CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS 5 is used for drop and scratch resistance, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification is provided for eye protection.

For the first time, Blackview BV9200 is supported by Harman AudioEFX, with five modes to accompany you in any enjoyment, including Smart, Music, Movie, Games, and Voices.

It delivers you an unrivaled audio experience thanks to its dual smart-PA BOX speakers.

Blackview BV9200 , powered by ArcSoft Technology, updates HDR Mode, Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, and Panorama Mode to 3.0 version, along with other new camera modes such as Super Night Mode, Video Recording with Beauty, and Underwater Mode. In terms of the camera setup, it has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Samsung® ISOCELL JN1 + 8MP Rear Camera (Supports 120°Ultra-wide & Up to 1 cm Ultra-Macro) in the back and a 16MP Samsung® 5K3P9 front camera.

NO.2 Battery Life Upgrades:

5000mAh Large Battery & 66W Fast Charge &30W Wireless Charge & 5W Reverse Charge

Blackview BV9200 is equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that is supported by both 66W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, as well as a 5W Reverse Charge, providing users with a next-level charging experience. Additionally, it uses a Coulombmeter to accurately measure battery level and offers overcharging protection with Intelligent&Personalized Charging Protection settings.

NO. 3 Efficiency Upgrades:

MediaTek Helio G96 & 8GB RAM +6GB Expansion & 256GB ROM +1TB TF Expansion

Blackview BV9200 comes to standard with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 14GB RAM (8GB RAM +6GB expansion), and 256GB ROM with 1TB TF card expansion. Besides, Its integrated cooling system increases heat dissipation by 15% with lowering CPU temperature by up to 10°C.

No.4 Personality Upgrades: Doke OS 3.1 Based on Android 12

Based on Android 12, Blackview BV9200 comes with Doke OS 3.1 operating system. It is moving closer to astounding performance with Low Memory Killer. Additionally, it has some updated features like RAM Fast for Pre-Loading, Game Mode, and Multicolored Indicator Light in addition to some new apps like Focus Mode App and Health App.

NO.5 Practicality Upgrade:

MIL-STD-810H &IP68 & IP69K&1.2m Death Broke Cameras

Blackview BV9200 features a rugged design with IP68&IP69K ratings and MIL-SPEC810H certification, together with thickened rubber corners and an Aluminum alloy side frame. Even for the camera, its drop-proof performance withstanding a 1.2m death break is a significant advancement in camera ruggedness. The 4-in-1 navigation system, multiple NFC, glove mode, and practical toolkit are a few of the features that make it practical in daily life.

Price and Availability

The Blackview BV9200 will be available at Aliexpress from January 9-13 . If you're an early bird, you will catch it at the price of only $199.99 (down from $399.99) at 50% off!

