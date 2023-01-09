Ocean Spray Says "Yes You Cran™" with Newest Creative Campaign for its Better For You Beverage Line

"Cranfidence to Win" and "Don't Clown" show you what you can do with all that power of the Cranberry

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 farmer families, today rolled out a new creative campaign under its All That Power™' masterbrand work, this time focusing on the attributes of its "Better For You" beverages that are designed to help meet the needs of an individuals' diet. Developed by Orchard Creative, the campaign features two TV spots, one for Diet Cranberry Juice Cocktail and the other for the new Immunity Orange Mango and Revitalize Cranberry Pineapple juice drinks.

In each spot, the lead character is overtaken by an overwhelming newfound confidence, or "Cranfidence," inspired by Ocean Spray's incredible feat of making Better For You juice products without sacrificing flavor. The spots close with an extension of this cranfidence to its audience, landing on the campaign line YES YOU CRAN™. Both comedy-driven films are directed by the award-winning Jeff Low (Biscuit), making this a back-to-back collaboration between Low and Orchard, right on the heels of their widely-lauded Ocean Spray® Holiday work which featured jiggling cranberry sauce disrupting a boring holiday meal – recently named among Ad Age's and Adweek's top ads of 2022.

"Our new Better For You creative launches at a time when New Years' resolutions can bring a lot of self-doubt, and we hope to give consumers confidence to believe in themselves. We want to drive home that they can enjoy delicious taste and flavor while also limiting sugar and calories," said Trinh Le, Ocean Spray VP, Next Gen Beverages. "We are also dedicated to product innovations that meet the needs and desires of consumers who are seeking more out of their juice drinks."

"The New Year is typically a time of restriction and denial. And juice is usually on that 'no' list, but cranberry is one of the most widely available superfoods around. So we were excited to make work that shows choosing a Better For You cranberry juice drink as a ridiculously empowering act." said Heather Larimer of Orchard Creative.

KWG Advertising is leading the media planning and buying for the campaign. Creative will be launched across the U.S. starting on January 9 across Linear and Streaming TV, Facebook, Instagram, Programmatic Video and YouTube.

To view the newest creative spots, visit https://www.youtube.com/oceanspray. Direct links to the :30 spots are below:

To learn more about the complete line of Ocean Spray® products, visit www.allthatpower.oceanspray.com . Available where Ocean Spray® products are sold.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 farmer families in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

