MISUMI CEO Named One of the Best for Third Year in a Row

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI, a global supplier of configurable components, is excited to announce that for the third consecutive year, they are the recipient of a Comparably Award in recognition of having one of the "Best CEOs."

MISUMI is honored to win the Comparably award for having one of the Best CEOs of 2022 for a third consecutive year.

Comparably's top 100 highest-rated CEOs of 2022 is based on anonymous employee sentiment ratings provided to Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Comparably Award rankings were determined based on a series of questions about the CEO, and the final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to receive the award for being among the Best CEOs of 2022 for a third consecutive year," said Nobuyuki Ashida, President of MISUMI USA. "What makes it truly special and so meaningful is that it comes from our employees. They are truly the voice and the backbone of MISUMI and I'm so grateful to be part of this collection of exceptional individuals."

"Nobu's commitment to our employees is genuine and MISUMI is proud that he has won this award for a third year in a row," said Randy Yu, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Communications. "We're excited that our employees recognize his tireless dedication to all of them."

About MISUMI

MISUMI is the most comprehensive and user-friendly resource for factory automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do incredible design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit the MISUMI website at misumiusa.com.

