Berkeley Lights Reports Preliminary Full Year 2022 Revenue Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a life sciences tools company, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. Total revenue for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $78.0 million to $78.5 million, compared to $85.4 million in 2021.

Results were lower-than-expected due to a delay in several Beacon® platform placements, which are now expected in 2023, and lower revenue from partnership and services contracts. During fourth quarter 2022, we observed a tightening macroeconomic environment, similar to what our industry has been communicating, with elongated sales cycles and constrained capital budgets. The Company continues to execute on its strategic plan announced on the second quarter 2022 earnings conference call by launching application specific and academic Beacon platforms in 2023 and transitioning from low-margin partnership and services contracts.

"We have made important progress over the last several months laying a strong foundation for the unique opportunities ahead of us through the execution of our strategic plan," said Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. "While our revenue this quarter was impacted by the timing of certain Beacon platform placements and ongoing initiatives to reshape our business model, we remain focused on our transformation into a growing, profitable, and sustainable life sciences company, including through the recent announcement of our agreement to acquire IsoPlexis. Looking ahead, our leadership team is committed and focused on bringing together Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis as a premier functional cell biology company, diversifying our technology offerings with the launch of lower-cost platforms in 2023, establishing a higher recurring revenue mix, and achieving positive operating cash flow by 2024."

These preliminary results are based on management's initial analysis of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company expects to issue full year financial results for 2022 in late February.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Participation

Berkeley Lights will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. Berkeley Lights CEO Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 11:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.berkelylights.com. A replay of the presentation will remain available on the website for 30 days after the applicable live webcast.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a life sciences tools company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

