Cloud Cannabis Becomes One of the First to Commence Recreational Sales in Detroit

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cannabis , the leading single-state operator and vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan, today announced the commencement of recreational cannabis sales at its Detroit location, becoming one of the first dispensaries to do so in the city.

Located at 16001 Mack Ave. and situated on the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Cloud's Detroit dispensary is an ideal destination for both residents and visitors alike. Servicing both adult-use and medical customers, the state-of-the-art facility hosts a knowledgeable and friendly staff and offers thousands of flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands including Mitten Extracts, Wonderbrett, Stiiizy, Pressure Pack, Backpack Boyz, CREAM, Northcoast, and more.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new period for both Cloud and the city of Detroit," said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. "We are proud to bring our premier retail experience to the city's recreational customers, while sharing meaningful insights in cannabis education and a first-class portfolio of products with the local community. With big things ahead for Cloud in 2023, we couldn't think of a better way to kick off the new year."

Beginning today Jan. 6, recreational sales will commence at Cloud Cannabis Detroit, with a grand opening celebration event to follow at a later date. Cloud Cannabis Co. Detroit is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find the location's variety of brands and products via its Detroit Menu . All medical patients will receive 10% off. For more information on Cloud Cannabis' products and services, please visit cloudcannabis.com .

Cloud Cannabis helps consumers live higher. Headquartered in Troy, the company is a single-state operator and leading vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan centered on education, assortment, community and service. Cloud was founded in 2020 with a mission to elevate the health and happiness of its customers by providing a full range of cannabis products to fit their individual needs. Since its founding, Cloud has successfully launched nine retail stores throughout Michigan and has opened a 70,000-square-foot commercial grow facility in Kalamazoo. In addition to cultivation and manufacturing, the Cloud facility also operates Brand Labs, an incubator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis products including Wonderbrett, a California-based innovator of the most sought-after products available, and Mitten Extracts, a leading concentrates brand producing premium vapes and edibles in Michigan. Both brands can be found at all Cloud Cannabis locations as well as in key retail players throughout the Michigan market. For more information, visit CloudCannabis.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

