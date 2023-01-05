SAMBAZON's New Offering Meets Consumer's Need for Convenience With Blenderless "SAMBAZON Açaí Smoothie Cubes"

The Açaí Smoothie Cubes will retail nationwide in two flavors – Mango Açaí and Mixed Berries Açaí

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , the leading supplier of Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí, announced today the addition of a new format to its Frozen Fruit lineup – Açaí Smoothie Cubes. Inspired by the ever-growing consumer affinity towards convenience, this format continues SAMBAZON's priority to make Açaí easily available to all consumers.

SAMBAZON Açaí Smoothie Cubes are a convenient new format of blended fruits crafted into small cubes to easily make a delicious smoothie simply by adding liquid. No need for consumers to purchase multiple ingredients or have a high-powered expensive blender to blend a smoothie. Simply thaw the cubes with any liquid of choice for 20 minutes in a shaker cup. Then shake and enjoy. No blender, no mess. For a quicker option, the versatile smoothie cubes can blend in seconds using an everyday single-serve or portable blender.

The new Açaí Smoothie Cubes offering will be available in two flavors:

Mango & Açaí - Combining the exotic flavors of mango and Açaí, this blend supports gut health derived from prebiotics, and is a good source of fiber. All with no added sugar. Thoughtfully crafted with 80 calories and 8g of sugar per serving. This blend is a tasty way to add a tropical flair to your smoothie routine.





Mixed Berries & Açaí – Featuring a blend of mixed berries with Açaí, this flavor supports immunity powered by antioxidants, and is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Thoughtfully crafted with 70 calories and 8g of sugar per serving. This organic mix of popular berries and Açaí is a convenient smoothie choice with no added sugar.

"Our customers are always at the heart of our innovations. With the goal of spreading purple smiles through easy ways of consuming Açaí, finding a way to bring more convenience to the everyday smoothie routine was an intentional step for SAMBAZON," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's Chief Executive. "By combining Açaí with more familiar and popular fruit in an easy smoothie format, we hope to introduce even more people to the Delicious Powers of Açaí."

In addition to convenience, SAMBAZON also focused on reducing plastic in the line's packaging by using a paper outer layer and removing the inner plastic pouches commonly used in smoothie kits. Entering the frozen fruit and smoothie aisle over the coming months, the SAMBAZON Açaí Smoothie Cubes will be available nationally at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations. Both flavors will retail at $10.99 for a 20oz bag. Each 20oz bag can make up to 5 smoothies. Starting in March a 40oz offering will be available at Los Angeles Costco locations for $14.99.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools.

