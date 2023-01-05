Discovery Builders Prevails on All Counts Alleged by Yolo County D.A. in Prehistoric Cemetery Litigation

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Builders, Inc. and its co-defendants prevailed at trial in a lawsuit by the Yolo County District Attorney's Office alleging they intentionally disturbed a Native American cemetery during the construction of a large residential subdivision project in Yolo County. Defendants prevailed on all counts, confirming that they were unaware of the cemetery and that they responded appropriately and in compliance with applicable requirements.

The previously unrecorded prehistoric cemetery was initially discovered on October 6, 2015, on a project site known as Newport Estates, a premier home community located in the City of West Sacramento. Construction on the project began in 2000 to develop more than 860 homes. To date, more than 700 have been completed.

In a lawsuit filed over four years ago, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office alleged that Discovery Builders, Inc., Albert D. Seeno Construction Co., Seecon Financial & Construction Co., Inc., and A-S Pipelines, Inc each knowingly removed and tried to hide or destroy Native American remains and cultural resources in violation of several state laws. Following a lengthy trial, however, the judge's detailed ruling dated December 22, 2022, was clear and unwavering: "There is no evidence in the record that the developer knew or should have known that a pre-historic cemetery was located at that site," it states. "Importantly, at trial the developer proved that all work ceased within 65 feet of the discovery, and that tribal monitors and archeologists were thereafter engaged to observe and assist safe construction activities going forward."

"Once the remains were discovered, we did everything we could to ensure they were properly, safely and expertly addressed, and to involve the appropriate parties, including the City of West Sacramento and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation," said Louis Parsons, Discovery Builders' President. "Our efforts included spending more than $3 million to have archaeologists and tribal monitors respond to the discovery and monitor ongoing construction, which continues today. We are glad the court recognized our proactive efforts to respectfully address this surprise discovery, and endorsed that these remains are being properly preserved."

View original content:

SOURCE Discovery Builders, Inc.