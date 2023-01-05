BurgerFi International Inc. and MAVI OnMyWay ™ Unveil In-Car Ordering Technology at Consumer Electronic Show Jan. 5-8

The Consumer Electronic Show is the first opportunity where industry insiders will experience the tech-forward advancement connecting fast-casual restaurant chains and the in-vehicle e-commerce platform.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi, and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, and MAVI.io will showcase the new OnMyWay™ Mobile Retail Network™ with demos of the first in-vehicle restaurant partnership with BurgerFi at this year's Consumer Electronic Show (CES). Attendees will also be able to test other OnMyWay™ partners including C-Store Choice Market, and car services / car wash Everwash and others to be announced

The MAVI OnMyWay™ brings convenient shopping options straight to the dashboard of customer vehicles. In addition to pickup and curbside options, the in-vehicle solution will allow passengers in any Connected Car to make payments, by connecting the car's interface and data to MAVI's Mobile Retail Network™. The marketplace will feature leading -restaurants, convenience and grocery stores and more. The options consider inventory in real-time to ensure availability as well as the driver's location, route, destination, order and payment preferences, and loyalty program memberships.

"Drivers appreciate the convenience of curbside pickup. The added benefit of being able to shop safely and efficiently from their cars to make the most of each trip is priceless," said Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer of BurgerFi. "BurgerFi has been leveraging and testing technologies to keep up with evolving customer demands and remains at the forefront of innovation as part of its commitment to provide the best restaurant experience, while continuing its aggressive expansion along the Eastern seaboard."

BurgerFi, known for its pioneering, tech-forward approach in the fast-casual space, is MAVI's first in-car OnMyWay™ partner and key QSR Innovation partner. Mavi OnMyWay™ will allow hungry customers to pick up food while on the go, whether it be on the way to work or on the way home from dinner. For those with children it's a great time saver after picking the kids up from an after-school activity. This way customers will have access to the freshest, fastest and most high-quality options out there.

CES attendees will have the opportunity to test the platform at four locations throughout the conference. The demonstrations will be held inside an invitation-only pavilion with Stellantis hosted by COVESA on Jan 5 and throughout the week by appointment in on the road shopping trip to BurgerFi and other locations to find, buy and get OnMyWay™ orders. "In today's fast-paced world consumers are looking to maximize their time," said Cynthia Hollen CEO and Co-founder of MAVI.io. "Thanks to the OnMyWay™ platform we are able to place retail in front of consumers empowering them to do more with less time." This first-ever restaurant partnership will allow more Americans to enjoy two high-quality nostalgic staples, pizza and burgers, from Anthony's and BurgerFi, because not all pizzas and burgers are equal. http://mavi.io/For more information about BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and www.acfp.com.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

About Mavi.io

Founded in 2021, Mavi.io is the maker of MAVI, the in-car retail marketplace powering OnMyWay™ commerce in consumers' favorite connected cars. MAVI ensures that in-car shopping is safe, easy, fast and reliable by orchestrating recommendations, ordering, payment, confirmation and timely curbside pickup for on-the-go consumers, and the company is a member of Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA). The OnMyWay™ platform connects drivers with a curated selection of retailers, eateries, CPG companies, service providers and others, safely bringing the point of sale to the dashboard of vehicles in order to support conversion, convenience, new customer acquisition and loyalty for companies through a single integration.

