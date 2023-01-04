Mendocino Farms Expands Bay Area Footprint with New Restaurant in Santa Clara

Opening on January 17 with Free Entrée Offer and New Limited-Time Menu Items

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is bringing its fresh, fearless flavors to Santa Clara's northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110) on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For more information about the Santa Clara grand opening, click here .

Expanding In Silicon Valley

Mendocino Farms Santa Clara joins 10 other locations serving the larger San Francisco Bay Area as the brand looks to become a staple for those seeking fresh, flavorful and convenient dining options.

"The innovation happening in Silicon Valley speaks to us as culinary adventurers," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We're always looking for new ways to put our signature spin on a classic sandwich or salad, and we know Santa Clara shares our appreciation for introducing taste buds to unexpected flavors. We're eager to open our doors and fuel the community with a restaurant that has something for every taste."

To help guests Eat Happy, Mendocino Farms will employ more than 80 full- and part-time team members in the community at the Santa Clara restaurant.

Celebrating with the Community

The grand-opening festivities kick-off with a free entrée offer — when guests create a My Mendo account and select "NorCal-Santa Clara" as their favorite location prior to opening day, they will receive a free entrée with the purchase of any other menu item.

Grand opening attendees will also have the opportunity to win a free catering package for their offices by entering a business card raffle at the register.

Committed to making hearts and stomachs happy, Mendocino Farms will be donating 50% of opening day proceeds to No Kid Hungry® in support of their mission to combat the childhood hunger crisis in the United States.

New Chef's Creations & Catering

Santa Clara residents will also get a first taste of the brand's latest limited-time menu items: the Chicken Parm Dip Sandwich and the Countryside Cobb, available on the same day as the opening.

Mendocino Farms' signature housemade Mendo krispies make an appearance in the new Chicken Parm Dip Sandwich, a cheffy take on the classic Italian-American deli sandwich. The sandwich features roasted, shaved chicken breast, melted mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, Mendo's krispies and Calabrian chili aioli, served on a toasted sesame roll with a side of Pomodoro sauce for dipping.

An iteration of the classic French salad, Mendo's new Countryside Cobb is made of fresh romaine and baby spinach, red onions, crispy bacon, roasted asparagus, roasted green onion, pickled peppadew peppers, grated Gruyere cheese and grated boiled egg. Mendo krispies and a mustard-shallot vinaigrette top off this craveable dish.

For workplace gatherings and other celebratory moments, Mendocino Farms also offers a wide range of catering options, including exclusive menu items not available for dine-in, like flavorful Tuscan Steak Cheffy Cocktail Sandwiches and Chili Rubbed Chicken Skewers.

How to Eat Happy

Mendocino Farms Santa Clara will be open for dine-in and carry-out service daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Catering orders can be placed online or by calling the restaurant and speaking with the dedicated catering team. Guests can place an order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick up or delivery (third-party partners include UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates).

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 52 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com

