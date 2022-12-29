Trip.com reflects on its part played in a year of recovery

Following its fifth anniversary campaign, Trip.com's hugely popular 11.11 campaign generated savings for three million customers across fifteen major markets

Bookings with the global travel service provider hit a new record, with year-on-year growth surging by 84%

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 saw Trip.com, the global travel platform, mark its fifth anniversary as it continued its ambitious expansion plans to be the trusted trip companion for travellers worldwide.

As part of its celebrations, Trip.com launched its innovative 'Hi Five World!' campaign and local marketing initiatives to coincide with the mega 11 11 and Black Friday sales days, offering consumers highly competitive local deals and discounts.

Over the past years, Trip.com has created a unique value proposition by offering an all-in-one suite of high-quality travel products and industry-leading customer service, via its mobile-first channels to users around the world.

Throughout 2022, the global travel industry continued to make good progress towards full recovery, with Europe and the US leading the restoration of travel and Asia Pacific picking up the pace.

Trip.com helped drive the long-awaited recovery and used the last 12 months to improve and invest in its offering.

Trip.com app-first strategy contributed to it being named the 10th most downloaded OTA app globally in the first half of 2022, boosting bookings and travel.

Trip.com's highly successful app-first strategy has steadily driven app installs. App installs reached a record high in South Korea and the UK during 2022.

This Black Friday, Trip.com also saw app installations in the UK and South Korea reach a new historical high for 2022, as pent-up demand for travel grew to record-breaking levels. The number of users looking to travel domestically also jumped with UK Train bookings breaking a historical high.

The launch of Trip.com's hugely popular 11.11 campaign, following the travel brand's 5th anniversary, drove savings for nearly three million customers across fifteen major markets.

Traffic to Trip.com during the two-week promotion for the consumer shopping period around 11 November reached a new high as bookings with the global travel service provider hit a new record, with year-on-year growth surging by 84%.

Schubert Lou, Trip.com COO, said: "Trip.com has continued to outperform expectations in a year defined by the recovery of the international travel and tourism sector, led by the pent-up demand to travel.

"Traveller confidence has grown as restrictions have relaxed and so we too are confident and positive in the long-term growth profile of the travel industry.

"Trip.com has innovated as post-pandemic travellers' needs have evolved, to offer them unique product offerings while improving our competitiveness and service capabilities.

"We are dedicated to supporting and sustaining the prosperity and healthy development of the global travel sector, by leveraging our platform to provide products and services for our customers and continue to be 'your trusted trip companion'."

Trip.com's performance over the past year, shows the value of its investment in the future as it continually innovates and adapts to meet the needs of the new generation of post-pandemic travellers.

As part of its sustainability initiative, Trip.com partnered with CHOOOSE to help customers adjust their CO2 emissions by contributing towards highly effective CO2 migrating projects around the world. Its corporate travel teams outperformed 85% of other global companies and was awarded a silver rating by EcoVadis, an internationally recognised CSR rating platform.

In line with its commitment to innovation, Trip.com launched its 'Trip.Best' list in June to enable global users to choose specially curated country-specific 'very best hotel experiences'. This new 'Trip.Best' feature will be rolled out across various markets to include the most popular destinations around the world.

In October, Trip.com marked its fifth anniversary as it continued its ambitious expansion plans, driven by its mission to be the most trusted trip companion for travellers worldwide. Since it was acquired in 2017, Trip.com has become the mainstay global travel brand of Trip.com Group and accelerated a step change in the companies' culture, product offering and strategy.

In November, Trip.com was named Contact Center of the Year 2022 at the International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards. The top accolade marked a major achievement for Trip.com, as the International award is given to organisations which showcase and excel in World-Class standards, Best Practices and the Customer Service Quality Standard (CSQS) categories.

Throughout the year Trip.com has been dedicated to contributing to the communities served in which it operates, all over the world through its Trip Cares initiative, including over the Christmas period.

Trip.com cares about the communities in which it operates and is committed to engaging with local markets and giving back through time, knowledge and sponsorships.

In 2022, Trip.com was named a 'Champion for Good' in Singapore, as part of an initiative recognising and connecting companies for 'doing good' and was awarded for its focus on engaging with local communities.

Meanwhile, In Hong Kong, Trip.com invited 60 people from 17 grassroots families living in Sham Shui Po community to enjoy a trip to Hong Kong Ocean Park. In South Korea, warm winter blankets and donations were made for families in need, and in Japan an employee voluntary donation initiative was launched which saw Christmas presents gifted to children in Tokyo.

Looking to 2023, Trip.com will continue to strengthen its content to inspire customers to travel and use the Trip.com app to explore the world through their fingertips alongside continuing work to be an excellent corporate citizen in the world.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

