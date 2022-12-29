PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. PUBLISHES INAUGURAL RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) (the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Leisure Lifestyle and Housing markets, today announced the publication of its inaugural Responsibility & Sustainability Report (the "Report").

The Report introduces a framework for the Company's measurement and reporting of ESG related data and details actions supporting three strategic pillars: Empowering People, Caring for Our Planet and Communities, and Living by Our Values.

"This inaugural Responsibility & Sustainability Report represents a significant step in our continued journey toward thinking more holistically about our business," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "Our approach is grounded in our BETTER Together values and is designed to influence engagement toward a more sustainable future for the Company, its people and our stakeholders. We expect this Report to be a baseline as we continue to hone our sustainable practices while growing our business for the benefit of our team members, the communities we serve, and our shareholders."

The Report includes the following highlights:

Patrick's responsible use and management of materials and energy including recycling, reclamation and re-use;

Patrick's IMPACT program, which gives recent college graduates an opportunity to rotate through key departments within the Company as they align their strengths and interests with the needs of the business;

The Company's commitment to safety through programs including job safety analysis, OSHA preparedness, Train-the-Trainer programs and ergonomic assessments;

The Company's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves including partnerships with and sponsorships of programs like Military Makeover with Montel ® , Care Camps and the Company's recently-announced partnership with LOGAN; and

Patrick's Roadmap of potential future initiatives, which outlines the Company's vision to increase awareness and support of ESG initiatives.

"As a key supplier to the leisure lifestyle and housing markets, we believe serving these industries requires a responsible and balanced approach that prioritizes accuracy and transparency while working towards and establishing best practices," Mr. Nemeth continued. "We are committed to developing systems that increase our influence on sustainability; responsibly and collaboratively building practices that make our communities BETTER."

To access the 2022 Responsibility & Sustainability Report, please visit https://patrickind.com/ESG.

