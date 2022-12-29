LiveMe Creators Win Big at the 2022 LiveMe Annual Award Ceremony in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17th, LiveMe held its Annual Ceremony in Los Angeles, CA. With a theme of My stage My Crowd, which is also LiveMe's newly released slogan, LiveMe awarded its creators for their excellent performance and devotion to the LiveMe community. LiveMe branding partners, influencers, and investors participated. LiveMe CEO Yuki He also made a speech. This Annual Award Ceremony has been the biggest offline event by LiveMe since before the pandemic.

Six awards were issued to LiveMe users, including Outstanding VIP, Extraordinary Agency, Brilliant Creator, Top Official Creator, and Exclusive Titleholder. LiveMe VP Ciro Bai said, "LiveMe always puts users' needs in the first place, and we are trying to recognize as many of our creators as we can since they are really talented and make great efforts in the LiveMe community."

The "Top LiveMe Official Creator" award went to Legends, a LiveMe Creator who, one year ago, had a very tough life, sleeping in a car and even being homeless. But since he began broadcasting on LiveMe, he started to change his life. He streamed on LiveMe for at least 12 hours a day, built his own social media IP, and kept bringing the greatest content and best entertainment to LiveMe users. Finally, he gained a large number of supporters and became one of LiveMe's TOP broadcasters. His LiveMe fans provide him with a steady stream of spiritual motivation. He thanked LiveMe for giving him an opportunity to be welcomed by the community, meet friends, and make a living.

LiveMe CEO Yuki gave a brief speech at the ceremony. She sang "You are my sunshine" to the audience, and said those same words inspired by the song to all LiveMe creators, gifters, and partners "you are our sunshine". She thanked LiveMe users for their support during the pandemic and for making everything happen.

Nerissa Knight, the multi-Emmy-winning reporter, was the hostess of the ceremony. Abbey Scott, singer/songwriter and contestant in Live's Music House in partnership with iHeartRadio -along with Nick Smith, a vocalist, pianist, and musician with millions of listeners on Spotify in recent years- and Veronica Frey, a musician, dancer, and actress, performed at the ceremony.

About LiveMe

Headquartered in Singapore, LiveMe runs in over 200 countries and regions with offices in America, MENA, and Asia. LiveMe America was registered in Los Angeles, taking a key role in operating American Creator businesses and local events.

For the past 6 years, LiveMe has been recognized by major media and app stores. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018. Samsung Galaxy Store awarded LiveMe "Best Entertainment App" in 2020.

Nowadays, over 3 million creators are active in the LiveMe community. They create diverse content and build bridges connecting people from all over the world. Everyone has a stage to show their talents, make international friends and gain income.

In 2017, LiveMe fundraised on its own from outside venture funds, including Matrix and TPG. In September 2019, LiveMe was deconsolidated from Cheetah Mobile, which no longer holds any controlling power over LiveMe.

