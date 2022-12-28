Propane Council of Texas Shares Heating Season Energy Savings Tips for a Successful Kick Off to the New Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-efficiency propane appliances offer impeccable energy savings over their electric counterparts and can save you hundreds in annual energy costs. But did you know you can save even more on your energy bill?

This heating season and in the New Year, check out these tips for additional savings:

Consider replacing old electric appliances with more energy-efficient propane models.

Have your furnace serviced yearly to ensure it's in working order.

Replace your air filters once a month or regularly as needed.

Only heat the rooms you use. If you have rooms that you never use, like guest rooms or large storage areas, close the vents in those rooms to be more energy efficient and direct the flow of air to the rooms you use most.

Placing rugs on bare floors will help make it feel warmer in the home.

Don't let furniture and rugs block vents and baseboard outlets. Ventilation is essential to your heating system working properly.

Use a programmable thermostat to set your heater back when you are not home.

Run your ceiling fan in reverse to distribute heat evenly to rooms and recirculate trapped warm air.

Exhaust fans can contribute to heat loss. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends turning off the kitchen, bath, and other exhaust fans within 20 minutes after using them and consider installing high-efficiency, low-noise models.

Shield your home against drafts around windows and doors by caulking and weather-stripping.

Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to heat your home naturally and close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from the cold.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless you have a fire going. Keeping the damper open is like keeping a window wide open during the winter; it allows warm air to go right up the chimney.

