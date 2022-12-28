Kia is most awarded brand in 2023 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy awards.

Five Kia models named the best in their respective segments

Ninth consecutive win for Soul marks the longest running streak for a subcompact crossover

All-electric EV6 and the 2023 Sportage take honors in the compact crossover category

Seltos earns third straight subcompact crossover award

Sorento recognized in the midsize crossover category

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia is Consumer Guide Automotive's most awarded brand in 2023 with the Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento and EV6 receiving Best Buy awards. This is the ninth consecutive year that Soul has been honored in the subcompact crossover category, and third year in a row for the Seltos in the same segment. The all-electric EV6 and 2023 Sportage were named compact crossover winners, and Sorento was recognized by the editors of Consumer Guide Automotive in the midsize crossover category.

"From rugged SUVs to capable crossovers and innovative EVs, Kia's comprehensive lineup delivers the world-class design, outstanding quality, and cutting-edge technology today's discerning buyers are looking for," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Being the most awarded brand in Consumer Guide's 2023 Best Buy Awards is another transformational moment for Kia as we pursue our mobility leadership goals."

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

"Kia's growth as a transportation innovator has been exciting to watch. The breadth and depth of the brand's product lineup includes something for almost every consumer, from value to luxury, with a healthy dose of sportiness, too. In every popular segment, Kia offers a must-drive model for shoppers to consider," said publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

