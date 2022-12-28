InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairbrush to Stimulate Hair Growth (DNV-446)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hair loss can be difficult to deal with and I wanted to create a new brush to help promote hair growth," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented THE MAGIC BRUSH. My design could help treat or prevent hair loss at home, in the shower or at the salon."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new hairbrush to help stimulate hair growth. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional hairbrushes. As a result, it increases blood flow to the scalp and it helps stimulate hair follicles. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals experiencing hair loss, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-446, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp