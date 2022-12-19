Voyager Space Signs MoU with the Canadian Space Agency

Organizations explore potential collaboration on educational programs and future Canadian opportunities on the Starlab commercial space station

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space , a global leader in space exploration, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore how the CSA and the Canadian space sector could play a role in the planning and development of Starlab, Voyager's planned commercial space station, and the George Washington Carver Science Park, Starlab's on-orbit laboratory. This non-binding MOU also enables the two organizations to explore potential educational and commercial space research initiatives that could be conducted by Canadian and international astronauts on both the International Space Station and Starlab.

CSA logo (PRNewswire)

"Today marks an exciting evolution of our relationship with the Canadian Space Agency," said Jeffrey Manber, President of International, Voyager Space. "Our organization has served as a longstanding service provider to Canada's small satellite efforts. Now we are looking to expand on our past successes by enabling collaboration with Canada across the Voyager Space portfolio and by focusing on potential long-term endeavours on both the International Space Station and Starlab."

Voyager, and its operating company Nanoracks, were awarded $160 million in NASA funding in 2021 for the Starlab space station as part of the Commercial LEO Destination program, which is set to replace the International Space Station after its planned decommissioning at the end of 2030. Starlab is planned to have the capacity to continuously host up to four astronauts and house the George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park, a state-of-the-art laboratory system and first science park in-space. Starlab leverages Voyager and Nanoracks' experience managing global customer experience and research operations on the International Space Station for over a decade.

Nanoracks has worked with the Canadian Space Agency since 2018, when the company was awarded the launch services and deployment contract for the Canadian CubeSat Project, a nationwide small satellite development program sponsored by the CSA.

About Voyager Space



Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1500 successful missions as of Fall 2022, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.

