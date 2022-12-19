VERU INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Veru Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of shareholders of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) ("Veru") that incurred damages on their purchases of Veru Inc. common stock between May 11, 2022 to November 9, 2022, inclusive.

All investors who purchased the shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 6, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

On November 10, 2022, Veru. Inc.'s stock price plunged by over 54% in mid-morning trading after a Food and Drug Administration Advisory ("FDA") Committee voted against recommending Emergency Use Authorization for the Company's COVID-19 pill VERU-111.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the VERU-111 Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Veru misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") without any further studies.

VERU's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

