U.S. Navy Awards Metron Inc. Contract for Algorithm and Simulation Research and Development in Applied Undersea Mission Autonomy

Office of Naval Research contract will support improved data autonomy capabilities across current and future Navy UUV systems.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Inc. (Metron), a leading provider of advanced research, scientific and software solutions for defense, federal, and private-sector industries, announced today it has been awarded a $7,806,349 cost-plus-fixed-fee Office of Naval Research (ONR) contract for "Advanced Algorithm Development for Autonomous Marine Systems." The contract award will leverage Metron's expertise in mission and path planning, object detection, tracking and data fusion, autonomous behaviors, and Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) simulation. Under the terms, Metron will provide applied research investigations and software development for undersea mission autonomy. Research and technical elements will include model development, algorithm research and development, mission simulation, objective planning, system-level performance assessments, and at sea demonstrations. The improved capabilities developed under the contract terms will have broad applicability across current and emerging Navy UUV systems and programs and will enhance performance across the undersea mission space.

Metron "Resilient Mission Autonomy" ™ delivers platform, sensor, and payload agnostic executive autonomy.

Over the past 12 years, Metron has contributed significantly to ONR initiatives through next-generation unmanned systems, data fusion, simulation, and remote sensing to improve the realized utility of undersea vehicles. Metron's "Resilient Mission Autonomy" ™ is platform, sensor, and payload agnostic delivering advanced executive autonomy across a wide range of DoD, civilian, and commercial applications.

"We are honored to have been awarded this contract to advance innovation for critical defense technologies used by the U.S. Navy," stated Christine Judd, Vice President, Metron Inc., Unmanned Systems. " With our culture of innovation, Metron has established a consistent track record of designing, developing, and implementing autonomous mission solutions at every stage from R&D through field deployments. Over the years, the Company has played an important role in the development and adoption of LD-UUV and XL-UUV class vehicles across the maritime and defense sectors, and it's great to see the progress toward a new level of executive autonomy."

Metron's other government agency customers include DARPA, NASA, NAVAIR, NAVSEA, and NAVWAR.

About Metron Inc.

Metron is an employee-owned, award winning, trusted provider of advanced research, scientific, and software solutions for defense, intelligence, civilian, and commercial markets. Through a portfolio of data analytics, decision-support tools, machine learning, artificial intelligence, rapid prototyping and experimentation, and Resilient Mission Autonomy™, Metron solutions solve the most complex problems facing our customers. Incorporated in 1984, and headquartered in Reston, Va., the Company has locations in San Diego, Calif., Portland, Ore., Honolulu, Hawaii and Denver, Colo. Through advanced mathematics, computer science, physics, and engineering, Metron's tailored solutions solve challenging technical problems with rigorous innovations grounded in first-principles.

The name Metron and Resilient Mission Autonomy are both registered trademarks of Metron Inc.

This material is based upon work supported by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and United States Navy (DoN), procured competitively under - ONR BAA N00014-22-S-B001; any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the ONR or DoN.

