Sweep emerges from stealth with $28M to change how companies work with Salesforce

With this funding, the company is poised to transform the Salesforce ecosystem and help companies get the most out of their CRM.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweep , a platform helping businesses customize and deploy GTM playbooks directly to their Salesforce - without coding - today emerges out of stealth with $28 million in funding - led by Bessemer Venture Partners , which seeded the company and global software investor Insight Partners , which led the most recent financing.

Current Salesforce (and other CRM) configuration can be difficult to build out and once implemented, can be especially hard to optimize and scale. Sweep is a no code editor for Salesforce configuration designed to help companies of all sizes — from small startups to enterprises — easily create and manage customer funnels to build the perfect GTM machine. The company's unique no code platform enables business teams to plan their CRM processes on a visually intuitive canvas and deploy them directly to Salesforce in a click.

"Our mission is to make Salesforce management easy for any company regardless of its GTM complexity and CRM expertise" said Ido Gaver, co-founder and CEO of Sweep. "We are fortunate to support a wide range of companies, from ones that are new to Salesforce, to companies that have incredible RevOps teams. For all of them, we've been able to deliver on our promise of making it easy and cost efficient to build efficient GTM machines that don't let deals get lost."

Companies that are new to Salesforce use Sweep to cut down their implementation time from months to days. While companies that are already using Salesforce, deploy Sweep to move faster and reduce management costs.

"We started using sweep a few months after buying our Salesforce licenses and within hours we had a whole new configuration that met our GTM needs" said Ron Gura , Co-Founder and CEO at Empathy.com "We experienced rapid growth over the past year and Sweep made the management of our customer funnels easy and intuitive. They really are a game changer for any company working with Salesforce"

"Sweep acts like another Salesforce admin or Developer on the team. Creating, updating, and automating sales funnels has never been easier." said Eric Portugal Welsh , Director of Revenue Operations at Demostack. "The days of building out complex Salesforce code, validation rules, flows, etc. are behind us. What used to take hours or weeks of work now takes minutes. This allows me to respond to ongoing business needs quickly and efficiently, building a true go-to-market machine with Salesforce."

"We are extremely excited to be a part of Sweep's mission to modernize Salesforce operations," said Adam Fisher , Partner at Bessemer Ventures Partners. "Modern businesses constantly make changes to their business operations to drive productivity and efficiency, but are held back due to a reliance on system integrators. Sweep's no code approach empowers Salesforce users to take back the reins, and makes Salesforce a more agile and responsive platform."

"Sweep helps create and optimize customer funnels by simplifying the complex configuration within your CRM," said Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We look forward to partnering with Ido, Eran and the Sweep team as they continue to grow and scale up."

Sweep is the second brainchild of founders Ido Gaver and Eran Kirshenboim who founded Flok together in 2011. Flok was later acquired by WIX where the two worked until they left in 2021 to start Sweep. The inspiration for Sweep came from their experience (relative struggles) building and managing Salesforce for Flok and then seeing the power, speed and efficiency a visually intuitive editing platform like WIX can deliver.

If you want to learn more about Sweep, or see what it means to build and customize your Salesforce visually, you can visit their website (sweep.io) and book a demo. Sweep is currently offering to create a free visualization of any company's Salesforce configuration to start the conversation and see the magic.

