New Product Safety Recalls

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)

Sundance Spas Recalls Jacuzzi and Sundance Spas Brand Hot Tubs Due to Injury and Thermal Burn Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Sundance-Spas-Recalls-Jacuzzi-and-Sundance-Spas-Brand-Hot-Tubs-Due-to-Injury-and-Thermal-Burn-Hazards

Advantage Sales & Marketing Recalls Good Matters Three-Wick Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Advantage-Sales-and-Marketing-Recalls-Good-Matters-Three-Wick-Candles-Due-to%20-Fire-and-Laceration-Hazards

SIMU Recalls Motors Sold with Awnings and Shutters Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/SIMU-Recalls-Motors-Sold-with-Awnings-and-Shutters-Due-to-Shock-and-Electrocution-Hazards

Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Samnyte-Tattoo-Numbing-Creams-Recalled-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com-Risk-of-Poisoning-Imported-by-Liu-Xianli

Rosso Motors Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on RossoMotors.com
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Rosso-Motors-Recalls-Youth-Model-All-Terrain-Vehicles-ATVs-Due-to-Violations-of-Federal-Safety-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-RossoMotors-com

Gabby Recalls Fritz Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Gabby-Recalls-Fritz-Mirrors-Due-to-Injury-and-Laceration-Hazards

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
