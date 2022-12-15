Meredith Baron to lead AXA XL's Controlled Insurance Programs in North America Construction

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance has promoted Meredith Baron to lead its Controlled Insurance Program business, part of AXA XL's North America Construction business. Ms. Baron is based in Exton, Pennsylvania and reports to Michael McKinley, Head of Construction Primary Casualty.

Commenting on the promotion, Mr. McKinley said: "Meredith has dedicated her insurance career to serving contractors, having joined AXA XL's Construction team as it was just getting off the ground. Our contractor clients depend on Meredith's dedication, hard work, and underwriting expertise. She's has made many contributions to the organization for the past 15 years and now in her new Underwriting Manager role, she'll continue to grow our Controlled Insurance Programs business."

Ms. Baron began her insurance career in 2008 as a technical specialist in AXA XL's Surplus Lines Operations. When AXA XL first started its North America Construction business in 2011, Meredith joined its Excess Casualty team as an Assistant Underwriter. She was promoted to underwriting in 2012. She joined the Wrap Up team as a Senior Underwriter in 2015 and has been involved in growing this business line ever since. A designated Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS), she is a graduate of Temple University.

Controlled Insurance Programs (CIPs), also known as Wrap Ups, can help contractors or project owners take control of critical elements of a project's risk while offering the opportunity to gain consistent coverage, reduce insurance costs and consolidate the claims management process for multiple contractors on a project.

AXA XL's Construction Primary Casualty team helps contractors address their workers compensation, commercial auto, and other primary casualty insurance needs. North America Construction insurance business also includes dedicated construction underwriters providing primary and excess casualty, professional liability, builders risk, subcontractor default, and pollution insurance, accompanied by risk engineering services to help clients' loss prevention and safety efforts and construction claims expertise

