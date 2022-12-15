Italian Biodiversity Company 3Bee Raises EU 5 million to scale the protection of pollinators in Europe

The data-collecting and impact sustainability solutions company plans to expand further around the EU, multiplying its impact capacity, from 1 Billion protected pollinators in 2022 to 10 Billion in 2023.

MILAN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian-based scale-up 3Bee (a world with bees), which operates both in the B2C and B2B protection of ecosystems and pollinators area has raised EU 5 million in a series A funding round. The startup, founded in 2017 by Niccolò Calandri and Riccardo Balzaretti, operates as a tech-enabled agent of impact solutions such as regeneration programs for pollinators subsistence and ecosystem rebalancing for biodiversity survival in areas burdened by monocultures, cities, and industrialization.

Just in Europe in the last 20 years, the biodiversity has lost up to 20% of the total species living in France and Germany. France covers the 6th place in the list of countries with the highest number of threatened species. (Source, IUCN red list).

The round was joined by Ag funder Grow impact fund, one of the world's most active food-tech and ag-tech VCs, Anya Capital, an Italian fund focused on impact venture, and ESA (European Space Agency), who allocated a capital of 700,000 euros for the study of biodiversity through satellites and multispectral imaging.

The company said it plans to use the freshly raised funds to strengthen its biodiversity impact and technology data mapping infrastructure and for recruitment across the international business development, awareness-raising programs, and ESG service development verticals.

Among the 500 brands, from logistics, real estate, fashion, food, retail, agri, and human care sectors that collaborate with 3Bee in Italy, stands out the partnership with Genagricola, with whom 3Bee is developing regenerative solutions for pollinator-proof agriculture and photovoltaics.

3Bee was advised by BonelliErede about the legal aspects of the transaction.

About 3Bee:

3Bee is the climate tech scaleup founded in 2017 by Niccolò Calandri and Riccardo Balzaretti to safeguard biodiversity and pollinators' quality of life also by reducing their mortality rate. The Italian leader company in the agri-tech sector has developed environmental innovations such as: HiveTech, a 4.0 beehive consisting of IoT sensors which monitor bees' health and allow beekeepers to reduce treatments as well as visits to the apiary. Using this technology, the beekeeper can reduce the bee mortality rate by 25% and optimize pollination by 30%. BioScan: an automatic pollinator counting system that uses artificial intelligence to recognize wild pollinator types. Flora: a neural network system that analyzes vegetation biodiversity over 3 European states, in collaboration with ESA. Since its foundation, 3Bee has developed a network of over 5,000 beekeepers, farmers, and companies. Pollinate the Planet has already protected, monitored, and regenerated 10,000 hectares and monitored over 150 million bees and more. 3Bee aims to certify the regenerative footprint, strongly encouraging Agri-Voltaic. 3Bee now has 42 employees.

