Gravie Names Dr. Greg Burrell as Company's First Chief Medical Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, the leader in health benefits innovation, today announced the hiring of Dr. Greg Burrell as the company's first-ever chief medical officer. Dr. Burrell will serve as the clinical thought leader at Gravie with a focus on improving the quality of healthcare delivered to members, as well as its cost and efficiency.

Prior to joining Gravie, Dr. Burrell served as vice president of clinical solutions & operations at Accolade, a leading provider of personalized healthcare, serving over 10 million members and their families. He also co-founded Carbon Health, an innovative primary, urgent and virtual healthcare provider system, serving as vice president of clinical product & strategy. Dr. Burrell received his medical degree from the University of Chicago, and completed his residency at the University of California, San Francisco.

"The healthcare industry has long been focused on sick care versus healthcare, and I'm excited to join Gravie in flipping the system on its head and providing individuals with straightforward, affordable access to care," said Dr. Burrell. "Supporting members through their medical choices with preventative and routine care that helps put their health first – that's the way health benefits should work."

As chief medical officer, Dr. Burrell will develop and lead Gravie's care strategy, building innovative clinical programs and ensuring that members are happier and healthier as a result. Dr. Burrell will work closely with providers and members as he oversees the integrated clinical operations and population health at Gravie, ensuring the delivery of the most effective and affordable medical services to members.

"Our health plans are designed to help members stay healthy, by giving them 100% coverage on the most common services," said Gravie Co-founder and Co-CEO Abir Sen. "With his vast experience and relentless focus on wellness, Greg is well-suited to help us innovate and optimize our products and solutions so that we can continue to offer the right benefits and more value to members and employers."

Since 2013, Gravie has been disrupting the healthcare industry with innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions, including Comfort™ – the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services – and tax-free individual market options such as ICHRA with Gravie.

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

