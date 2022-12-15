Andersen Corporation Donated Nearly $5 Million in 2022 to Support Local Communities

The Company Also Shares $41.5 Million in Profits with Employees Including Surprise Year-End Bonus

BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, and its related corporate foundation continued their longstanding commitment to philanthropy in 2022, donating nearly $5 million to nonprofits working to improve lives and strengthen communities. Andersen's philanthropic contributions directly support organizations in the areas of housing, education, hunger and health care in communities where Andersen employees live and work.

Andersen employees volunteer on a Habitat for Humanity build. (PRNewswire)

"The wellbeing of people and the vibrancy of communities requires an all together approach to addressing immediate needs and breaking down systemic inequities," said Karen Richard, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Andersen, and president of the Andersen Corporate Foundation. "At Andersen, we take great pride and responsibility in supporting organizations doing the hard work in our communities to help ensure individuals and families can thrive."

Additionally, the Renewal by Andersen® retail network continued its tradition of joining forces to support the American Cancer Society (ACS), collectively raising an additional $555,000 to support the ACS in 2022. Over the last five years, Renewal by Andersen network-wide donations to the ACS have totaled more than $2.3 million.

Beyond traditional grantmaking and programmatic support, Andersen supports the nonprofits and causes that matter most to its employees with programs that encourage and recognize the sharing of time and talent as another way to give back. Through Dollars for Doers and Group Volunteer Grants, Andersen provides grants in recognition of employee volunteer time, with employees tracking more than 11,000 hours towards these programs in 2022.

In 2022, Andersen also launched an employee assistance fund to provide financial assistance to employees when they experience unexpected hardship due to qualifying life events.

"Our employees are our greatest asset and since our inception in 1903 Andersen has been dedicated to caring for our employees with the same level of dedication they bring to work each and every day. Investing in employee programs like Dollars for Doers and the Andersen Employee Assistance fund is another way we fulfill our promise that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen and every employee is supported and inspired to achieve their full potential," said Richard.

In recognition of employee contributions to Andersen's 2022 business performance, the company paid $36 million – up to $4,000 per eligible employee – as part of the company's annual profit sharing program. The 2022 payout was a 25 percent increase over 2021 and a 123 percent increase over the company's profit sharing payout from just five years ago.

As a special acknowledgement to the company's exceptional performance in a very challenging market, Andersen also announced every eligible employee will receive a $500 bonus payment at year's end, for a combined total of $41.5 million of company profits shared with employees in 2022.

"2022 marked another year of strong growth for Andersen and these extraordinary results were only possible because of the hard work, agility and perseverance of our team members. It is an honor to be able to recognize our employees for their passion and dedication to living our company values while striving every day to delight our customers at every touchpoint," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief operating officer.

To support the growth of its business, Andersen has also invested more than $225 million to expand its U.S. manufacturing operations in the last five years.

*2022 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

(PRNewsfoto/Andersen Windows) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andersen Corporation