Sage Natural Resources LLC Announces Top GHG Emissions Performance in the Barnett Shale

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Natural Resources LLC ("Sage" or the "Company") announced today that its GHG (Greenhouse Gas) intensity was best in the Barnett Shale in 2021 per publicly available EPA data, released in October of 20221. Sage's 2021 CO2e Intensity was 13.93 metric tons CO2e per Mboe of gross production, ranking first among Barnett operators. The Company's methane intensity was 0.19 metric tons of methane per Mboe of gross production2, ranking second in basin and below tax thresholds of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Sage CO2e & Methane Intensity performance vs other operators in the Barnett Shale Basin (includes basins 415 and 420). (PRNewswire)

Sage will continue its emissions reduction efforts in 2023 by upgrading facilities to power pneumatic control devices with air compression, versus produced natural gas that results in methane emissions. Sage converted all pneumatically powered devices associated with 49 wells to instrument air in 2022. 76% of Sage's gross production is controlled via instrument air systems resulting in virtually no methane emissions from pneumatic devices.

Jason Tackett, Vice President of Corporate Planning & ESG stated, "Sage has integrated ESG-focused goals into our existing protocols. Our facility design and review process aims to minimize GHG emissions before operations begin at any new site. Our technical and operating staff continue to design new facilities and upgrade existing facilities to meet our high safety, regulatory, and emissions standards. Additionally, Sage employs onsite optical gas imaging (OGI) and aerial inspections to ensure emission control devices function properly, which is above and beyond compliance requirements. We are proud of our results to date and will remain committed to emissions reduction and operational transparency in 2023."

Sage is a privately held onshore exploration and production company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma focused on unconventional shale development through applied technology. Sage currently produces approximately 150 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day and has 1.15 Net Tcfe of Proven Reserves. For more information about Sage or its ESG efforts, review Sage's Sustainability Report at www.sagenr.com/sustainability.

Sage's emission data reported to the EPA for basins 415 and 420 was amended and accepted after initial submittal in March of 2021 but has yet to be updated on the EPA's website. Sage's EPA emissions calculations are verified as accurate and compliant with EPA guidance by a reputable third-party environmental firm.

