PANGEA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EQUITY CROWDFUNDING ON WEFUNDER

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea, an emerging leader in sustainably sourced beauty products, is now leading the way in providing a new approach for consumers to support and invest in the brand. Launching today on WeFunder - a public platform that allows anyone the opportunity to 'invest in brands they love,' the brand is seeking to raise capital to support their exciting next chapter of growth.

Conceived by Founder and CEO, Joshua Onysko, Pangea was born with the mission to bring consumers the first plant-based and truly sustainable collection of bioactive, highly efficacious formulas within completely plastic-free packaging. In April 2022, Pangea launched a new skincare collection in completely plastic-free packaging. Over the course of 2 and a half years in development, the brand ensured every detail (including custom aluminum caps for all their tubes) would truly be 100% sustainable. The skin care launch has garnered significant media attention including a Glossy award win in the sustainability category and the brand also expanded distribution to the leading clean beauty retailer, goop.

"I'm excited about this WeFunder campaign because I believe in democratizing investment in privately held companies. We should all have the right to invest in brands we love – especially when they align with our values. Through this campaign, I aim to build an authentic community around our brands and their missions, allowing all stakeholders to benefit from the success of Pangea brands." says Joshua Onysko, CEO and Founder of Pangea Organics.

Pangea already has an impressive network of investors and ambassadors – innovation leaders across food, technology, and beauty industries including Kimbal Musk-Chef, Restaurateur Philanthropist and Entrepreneur; Alex Chung- Founder and CEO of Giphy; and Katey Denno- Celebrity Makeup Artist & Clean Beauty Expert.

"In a world of growing plastic which products are not only packed in but made from, few are attempting to be contrarians, even less are doing it with style. I invest in PANGEA because they are paving the way for the beauty industry to create better solutions that are equitable for all," states Alex Chung, Founder and CEO of Giphy

ABOUT PANGEA

Pangea is a prestige collection of skin and body care products fueled by rich, plant-based bioactive ingredients, 100% sustainable packaging, and nourishing self-care rituals which provide human care for all.

ABOUT JOSHUA ONYSKO

Joshua Onysko is the award-winning entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of Pangea. For over 20 years, Joshua has led Pangea in developing sustainable, plant-based body and skincare products.

Pangea's formulas combine powerful, bioactive ingredients from nature with the power of science for products that are highly efficacious and nourishing. Joshua has traveled to over 50 regions worldwide to find and cultivate deep relationships with organic farmers, who themselves are committed to "5-star" care for the people and the environments that produce their products.

Joshua is on a deep-rooted mission to provide consumers a choice to purchase their favorite products without plastic and hopes to continue to inspire change for others to follow suit within the beauty industry.

