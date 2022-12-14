Metaphysic Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Leading Marketing and Metaverse Talent

Erika Coppel, former Head of Marketing & Creator Experience at OnlyFans, is Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer and Beni Issembert Joins as Chief Metaverse Officer

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphysic, the industry-leading hyperreal AI company, today bolstered its international executive leadership team with the appointment of Erika Coppel as Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, Metaphysic hired Beni Issembert as Chief Metaverse Officer. These new team members will strengthen Metaphysic's executive leadership as it builds an ethical web3 economy where every user can access the limitless potential of the hyperreal metaverse.

"The past two years have brought incredible growth and recognition for Metaphysic. We are proud to bring Erika and Beni onto our executive team to be a part of the groundbreaking work we will achieve in the Metaverse. Their phenomenal talent and foresight into the metaverse and marketing will be invaluable assets as we continue to shape the future of web3 and hyperreal content," said Thomas Graham, Co-Founder, and CEO of Metaphysic.

In her newly expanded role as Chief Marketing Officer, Coppel will bring forward-thinking strategies to shape the perception around hyperreal content and web3. She will play an instrumental role in creating Metaphysic's digital interfaces for business partnerships and consumers. Most recently, Coppel orchestrated the promotional campaign for Metaphysic's history-making run on America's Got Talent and has grown Metaphysic's TikTok and Instagram presence exponentially. With over 20 years of marketing, technology and customer experience, Coppel has held marketing leadership positions at international companies including OnlyFans, Conker, Mercedes-Benz and Maybe*.

"I am so proud to be a part of a team of such talented technologists, visionaries, and creators," said Erika Coppel, Chief Marketing Officer at Metaphysic. "Metaphysic has shifted the paradigm for the entertainment industry and reimagined how we are represented in the digital world. I am very excited to support our talented team to propel this company to push the boundaries of what is possible in the hyperreal metaverse."

As the company's first Chief Metaverse Officer, Issembert will guide the company's web3 efforts through strategic partnerships, the continued creation of hyperreal content, and the exploration of new technologies and research. In addition, he will work to further Metaphysic's goal of empowering individuals by putting them at the center of the immersive content economies that will define how we use the internet. Issembert brings over two decades of experience in blockchain technology and the digital world. He has served as the Chief Marketing Officer for several global blockchain and digital entertainment focused companies, including Concordium, Beam Privacy, and Titan.fr.

"In this newly created role, I am honored to be a part of a team that is such a leader in the industry and sets the tone for the future of entertainment and hyperreal content," said Beni Issembert, Chief Metaverse Officer at Metaphysic. "The company's work to create an ethical web3 space backed by consent and ownership of biometric data will serve as a guiding light in the industry for years to come."

These appointments come on the heels of recent company milestones that include Metaphysic's highly-lauded performances on America's Got Talent and hiring the company's first Director of Product Innovation Jo Plaete , a former Disney CG Supervisor and VFX and innovation veteran. With the additional support of Coppel and Issembert, Metaphysic will be poised to usher in the next wave of growth and strengthen its definitive position as the leading hyperreal AI platform.

ABOUT METAPHYSIC

Metaphysic was founded in 2021 by Thomas Graham, Chris Ume, Kevin Ume, and Martin Adams and is on a mission to build the future of the hyperreal metaverse. By building AI content generation tools and infrastructure that lets users own and control their biometric data, Metaphysic is building towards an ethical web3 economy where every internet user can access the limitless potential of the hyperreal metaverse.

