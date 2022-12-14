"CRUISE" INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND NEW YEAR

Travel Expert Shares His Top Smooth Sailing Tips and Deals to Create a Perfect Cruise Experience

The past few years have been challenging times for everyone, especially those with wanderlust. As travel begins to rebound, there is no better time to treat yourself and your family to some much-needed rest and relaxation! To meet these recent travel demands, you'll be able to find lots of upcoming seasonal and evergreen deals on cruises to all types of destinations, including Alaska.

Lee Abbamonte, travel expert and the youngest person to visit every country in the world, discusses why cruises are a great option for every style of globetrotter. He also shares his top travel tips when planning a winter cruise as well as details on upcoming promotions to help fulfill your bucket list vacation!

PLAN YOUR SUMMER BUCKET LIST TRIP NOW: Alaska is truly a bucket list locale that should be at the top of the list this spring and summer, especially when it comes to places like Glacier Bay. As bookings to the "Great Land" have hit the highest levels since pre-pandemic with pent-up demand, cruise lines are offering promotions for this once-in-a-lifetime location.

SEARCH FOR SEASONAL PROMOTIONS: Many cruise lines have year-long savings that can be used for great deals on worldwide travel itineraries regardless of your wallet size.

SEE THE WORLD FROM YOUR DOORSTEP: Many travelers would love to explore global destinations without taking international flights. It is possible to 'see the world from your doorstep' by seeking cruise lines that offer roundtrip voyages from easily accessible U.S. homeports.

EVERY AMENITY FOR EVERY TRAVELER: Think of a cruise like a luxury hotel on water where you always wake up in a different, incredible spot. It takes away the stress of planning and logistics and offers the best touring options. Whether you are a luxury traveler, a foodie, an adventure seeker, or a fleet of family members traveling with kids in tow, there is something for everyone!

LEE ABBAMONTE:

Lee Abbamonte is the youngest person to visit every country in the world plus the North & South Poles. Lee is one of the world's most-traveled people. He is an entrepreneur, multimedia personality, host, brand ambassador, travel expert, author and global adventurer. Lee appears regularly on National TV as a travel expert and has appeared on Fox News Channel, Fox Business, HLN, Bloomberg, Travel Channel, NBC, CBS, CNN, BBC, ESPN and many others. Additionally, he has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Conde Nast Traveler, New York Magazine, Forbes, USA Today and countless other top tier media outlets. Lee is a Wall Street veteran having worked in corporate finance, energy and wealth management for 8 years. He graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park with a double degree in Finance and Marketing and earned his Masters (MBA) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management - formerly the #1 International Business School in the World. Lee is a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. He is also a sports fanatic who has played the top 100 golf courses and has been to every professional stadium in America.

