commercetools Partners with Publicis Sapient to Expand Global Adoption of Composable Commerce

Publicis Sapient clients can now experience seamless digital transformations while increasing scalability and agility through composable commerce

Proven success with implementations with prominent brands including Bang & Olufsen

MUNICH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the leading provider of headless and digital commerce, and Publicis Sapient today announced a strategic partnership that leverages their respective composable commerce and digital transformation expertise to help enterprise-sized businesses embrace innovation. This partnership will power wider spread adoption of commercetools' flexible APIs which enable agile, customizable commerce infrastructure at scale.

commercetools logo (PRNewswire)

"Publicis Sapient is renowned for setting bold, achievable visions for digital transformation, and helping clients keep up with the evolving technological, societal, and cultural expectations of their clients. Together, we'll empower enterprises at the intersection of adapting to the 'now,' and being agile enough to seamlessly handle what's next," said Kelly Goetsch, Chief Strategy Officer at commercetools. "We're excited to work alongside Publicis Sapient to propel the next generation of commerce."

commercetools has collaborated with Publicis Sapient previously to implement its' best-in-class technology for Publicis Sapient's impressive roster of globally impactful enterprise clients such as Bang & Olufsen. The latter, known for its luxury electronics, implemented commercetools technology via Publicis Sapient to access the flexibility needed to integrate all of its sales channels into a single omnichannel strategy and improve its conversion rate by over 60%. Read more about that here .

commercetools and Publicis Sapient are champions of the microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native and headless movement (MACH) and members of the MACH Alliance. Dedicated to this approach, the companies' commitment to spearheading innovation and implementing MACH-based solutions ensures that customers across industries are able to succeed in the ever-changing world.

"commercetools and Publicis Sapient share the same philosophy. We help our clients look at how they can move to a more modern architecture and how they can move to a service-based solution," said Joe Panella, Group Vice President - Global Commerce Practice at Publicis Sapient. "commercetools brings the proven, robust components of those core capabilities, allowing us to focus on helping our clients build where they can win and implement where it's proven."

Eligible enterprises can learn more about the implementation by visiting www.commercetools.com/partners .

About Commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world's most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools' powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Germany, with offices across Europe, Asia, and North America, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE commercetools