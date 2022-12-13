Verywell Mind Announces Winners of 2022 Online Therapy Awards

Talkspace, Teladoc and BetterHelp Amongst Winners of Second Annual Awards Celebrating Top Platforms for Mental Health Support

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verywell Mind announced today its second annual Online Therapy Awards , honoring the 16 best digital services and directories transforming the way people seek mental health care. The Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards are a comprehensive and proprietary analysis of digital therapy platforms, designed to help readers find options that suit their individual needs and serve as a starting point for anyone who may not know where to begin.

Verywell Mind evaluated 55 online therapy companies and 25 therapist directories, as well as surveyed over 10,000 therapy users on top criteria they consider when choosing a service, including affordability, credibility, accessibility and user satisfaction. A special emphasis was placed on companies that offer inclusive support and those that service therapy deserts, making therapy more inclusive and attainable for all. The process for testing and analyzing nominees was created by Verywell Mind editors with guidance from mental health experts Amy Marschall, PsyD, Nic Hardy, PhD, LCSW, and Hannah Owens, LMSW, who helped evaluate and test each service.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has regressed, interest in teletherapy has remained. There are many teletherapy options and sometimes, the search for the best service to match an individual's needs can feel overwhelming," said Amy Morin, LCSW, editor-in-chief, Verywell Mind. "That's why we specialized our Online Therapy Awards to provide the right recommendations across a spectrum of need and provide a trusted guide for anyone seeking care."

The winners of the 2022 Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards include:

Best Large Service – Talkspace

Best Small Service – E-Therapy Cafe

Best for Anxiety & Depression – Brightside

Best Availability – BetterHelp

Best for Psychiatry – Talkiatry

Best for Relationships – ReGain

Best for Accessibility – LiveHealth Online

Best for Flexibility – Thriveworks

Best for Kids & Family Therapy – Little Otter

Best With Insurance – Teladoc

Best for LGBTQIA+ – National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network

Best for Black Communities – Therapy for Black Girls

Best Comprehensive Care – MDLIVE

Best Directory – Good Therapy

Best Matching Service – Two Chairs

Best for Group Therapy – Circles

For more information on the Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards and to read more about the list of winners, visit here .

About Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind is one of the largest mental health sites in the world, serving 6 million people a year during their moments of need. The award-winning publication is committed to providing inclusive mental health information through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics and empowers readers to get the mental health treatment they deserve. Verywell Mind is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

