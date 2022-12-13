TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE PARTNERS WITH ULTA BEAUTY

Ulta Beauty Associates Receive Discounted Tuition at Leading University

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , a leader in beauty education specializing in Cosmetology and Esthetics, announced today a new partnership with Ulta Beauty that offers its associates 15% off annual tuition costs. The partnership is applicable at all Tricoci University of Beauty Culture campuses and available to all full and part-time Ulta Beauty associates as well as their immediate family members.

"Many aspiring beauty leaders begin their careers at beauty stores," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "We are thrilled to provide greater access to education with highly respected beauty organizations to help empower their employees as they pursue their passions and increase access to opportunities within our exciting industry."

The Ulta Beauty partnership mirrors similar programs with Dermalogica, professional grade skin care brand and treatment expertise trusted by licensed skin therapists worldwide; Malibu C, professional hair and skin care brand with customized selections of eco-friendly, cruelty free, vegan and plant-based remedies; Razor Roar Wellness Barber Lounge; and Ardeur and Beauty Salon, as well as the University's founding partner, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa.

Tricoci University students employed by these partners can leverage the exclusive tuition offer on any beauty training program offered at the University, including Cosmetology, Barber, Esthetics, Nail Technology and Teacher Training. The University has fifteen campuses located across the Chicagoland area, Central Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Educational programs vary by campus and the tuition discount is limited to one program at a time.

The partnership program is effective immediately and more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture can be found by visiting www.tricociuniversity.edu.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu.

