RESIDES LAUNCHES ONEHOME™ BY CORELOGIC AS NEW MATRIX CLIENT PORTAL TO DELIVER ADVANCED CONSUMER INSIGHTS AND ACTIONABLE DATA

Innovative Portal Empowers Agents with Real-Time Client Preferences That Improves Collaboration at Every Step of the Home-Buying Journey

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members, announced today the launch of OneHome by CoreLogic as its new client portal for Matrix™. As an AI-enabled collaboration platform, OneHome allows agents and homebuyers to work more closely than ever before, instilling confidence in the pursuit of finding the perfect home.

OneHome provides a collaborative environment with responsive mobile features and comprehensive property data including neighborhood insights, location scores, school boundaries and more. It also helps track client preferences and rank listings by suitability allowing agents to better understand their priorities and homebuyers to make more informed decisions. OneHome also provides the ability to automatically send text notifications to clients immediately after a listing is added to the database, which significantly increases the value of working with REsides.

Since launching in 2021, OneHome has helped millions of U.S buyers discover what is important to them and help them find the home they love. "Now, REsides agents and brokers will know what kind of home their clients are looking at and be able to keep track of every step of the home-buying journey in real-time," said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. "Enabling these advantages is so powerful, especially in the changing market conditions we're operating in today," she added. "OneHome will enrich the experience for everyone, at every step of the way, and deliver unparalleled advantages that set the foundation on our journey to raise the technology bar as we build the MLS of the future, "Stevenson said.

Top features of OneHome include:

Agent Branding

Using MLS-Touch's Brand & Share feature, agents can personalize OneHome with their logo and brand colors.

Matrix Contact Manager Integration

Keep track of a customer's OneHome activity & buyer preferences.

Planner

Offer a step-by-step guide through the buying and selling process from start to finish and track their activity along the way.

PropertyFit™

See a customer's preferences as they change over time.

Property Details

Enable faster property matches, livability scores and market insights.

Search

Provide a customer-friendly search tool that simplifies the process using the same functionality Matrix has to offer.

REsides agents can continue to work with their customers in all the same ways they do today in the Matrix Client Portal. However, agents will also get additional insights to better understand what their customers are interested in and where they are in the home buying process.

"OneHome integrates with Matrix at a far deeper level than the current client portal," said Adam Beck, CTO at REsides. "Data will constantly and seamlessly be flowing back and forth between OneHome and Matrix. With OneHome being consumer-focused and Matrix being agent-focused, the two systems will have their own development cycles contributing to one shared roadmap to better serve our agents and their clients," Beck added.

"We are thrilled to be working with REsides," said Devi Mateti, President, Enterprise Digital Solutions at CoreLogic. "Colette and her team are innovative, forward-thinkers and focused on bringing tangible change in MLS with their unique model - all of which is very exciting for everyone in the real estate ecosystem. We look forward to a successful and rewarding relationship as we share a common vision to prioritize innovation and embrace change," Mateti added.

