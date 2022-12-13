Prezent strengthens leadership team to reinforce continued growth

New hires, internal promotions, and Advisory Board to support rapid growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent , the AI-powered presentation platform for enterprise teams, announced today that it has promoted three members of its leadership team and added three new leaders to support the company's exponential growth. The company has also established an Advisory Board with three new members. These changes will support the 2023 growth plans after Prezent's $20M Series A (led by Greycroft) in April 2022, Zoom Ventures investment in September 2022, and 300%+ growth in 2022.

Prezent Leadership Team (PRNewswire)

PROMOTIONS

Amod Jain, who first joined Prezent in 2021 as Head of Product, has been promoted to Chief Product Officer and President, India. In this role, Jain will lead overall product vision, roadmap, and execution. He will also provide leadership to the growing Prezent team in India.

Pradeep Shantharam joined Prezent in 2021 to lead the company's strategy and operations. In the past year, Shantharam has led West Coast sales with successful results. He has been promoted to the global role of Vice President of Sales.

Patha Rama Krishna, Head of Engineering in India, has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering to oversee all core engineering and lead and execute the engineering roadmap.

NEW ADDITIONS

Joining the Prezent leadership team is veteran B2B tech marketer Dan Edson. As Head of Revenue Marketing, Edson will focus on driving revenue through end-to-end demand generation and full-funnel marketing strategies. Prezent's new Head of Operations, David Levanon, brings his experience from Chargebee, the subscription billing and revenue management platform. Levanon will lead Prezent's Operations, Finance, and HR divisions. Christina Stubler joins Prezent from Aviatrix, the multi-cloud networking software. As Head of Product and Content Marketing, she will lead Prezent's efforts to establish the company as a category creator and leader.

The leadership team also includes Antoine Valentone, Head of Customer Success; Emily Branch, Head of Design; Jayaraman SS, Head of Growth; and Shreos Roychowdhury, Head of Machine Learning.

ADVISORY BOARD

Prezent's Advisory Board was created to support Founder and CEO, Rajat Mishra, and the future direction and growth of the Prezent platform and services.

Adam Erlebacher , Co-Founder and CEO of Fabric Technologies, will advise the leadership team on product development and strategy.

Jim Moffatt , former Vice Chairman and Global CEO of Deloitte Consulting, will advise Mishra on team growth and GTM strategies.

Sameer Padhye , an experienced and successful executive, entrepreneur, and investor, will help Prezent build a partner channel.

"The results we've achieved in a tough year reflect the deep need professionals have to simplify presentation creation and elevate business communications. Our customers reduce 70% of the time spent on creating presentations and 60% of the cost," said Rajat Mishra, founder and CEO. "As we move into 2023, we will continue to invest in the product and GTM motion, and I am grateful that such accomplished business professionals have joined the Prezent journey."

Prezent's platform integrates AI and cloud-based technology to help busy professionals build hyper-personalized presentations tailored to audience preferences in a fraction of the time. With Prezent, organizations—including brand and marketing teams—can quickly and consistently distribute standardized content. And executives can invest in raising the communication skills of their entire team at once.

Founded in March 2021, Prezent now powers presentation productivity in over 50+ enterprise accounts.

About Prezent

Prezent is the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams. It's the only AI-powered platform that supercharges the presentation productivity of teams by combining audience empathy, tribal knowledge, business storytelling, and beautiful design. Professionals can now stand out with well-structured, hyper-personalized, and company-branded presentations in a fraction of the time they spent creating presentations alone. With Prezent, teams can standardize content, distribute presentations instantly, and invest in team communication. For more information, please visit https://prezent.ai .

Prezent was founded in 2021 by Rajat Mishra, a senior tech executive turned entrepreneur on a mission to automate presentations and democratize great business communication.

prezent.ai is the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams (PRNewswire)

