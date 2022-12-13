OLPX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ("Olaplex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLPX).

Class Period: September 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Olaplex investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (3) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith