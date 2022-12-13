Fusion Connect Expands Its Collaboration Portfolio with the Launch of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

Enable a global hybrid workforce with next-generation calling services that prioritize mobility and security while optimizing costs

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global Managed Communication Service Provider (MCSP), and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, now offers Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate calling capabilities into the leading collaboration platform. Built on a shared service level agreement between Microsoft and Fusion Connect, the new offering ensures the availability of the platform and services, backed by Fusion Connect's comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation and 100% availability for next-generation services. This offering expands Fusion Connect's existing managed and professional services that support mid-market and enterprise companies to take full advantage of the Microsoft 365 platform.

Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion) (PRNewswire)

With Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, Fusion Connect clients can make calls to mobile devices and landlines directly through Microsoft Teams with dedicated local phone numbers that can be accessed on any device, including PCs, smart phones, tablets, and Teams-enabled desk phones. Operator Connect is the next generation of Direct Routing, adding full PSTN (public switched telephone network) connectivity to Microsoft Teams. In addition, the reliable, accessible, and low-maintenance calling option eliminates the cost to manage and maintain an onsite or cloud-based PBX (private branch exchange) system.

"Microsoft 365's dominance in the enterprise space creates a unique opportunity for Fusion Connect to support the growing global collaboration needs of clients who are converging their IT and communications services to the Microsoft ecosystem," said George Schoenstein, SVP of Marketing at Fusion Connect. "Our calling services solution for Microsoft Teams, combined with our managed network and security services position us as a leading MCSP for mid-market and enterprise companies looking to streamline their IT operations and optimize their business processes using Microsoft 365."

By partnering with Fusion Connect for Microsoft Teams calling services, companies can further converge their use of Microsoft 365 services, and take advantage of essential collaboration, continuity, and employee management features, including:

Business Continuity : Fusion Connect's design and implementation of Operator Connect delivers uninterrupted voice service even if Microsoft Teams service is not available, allowing clients to maintain full business operations.

Global Coverage : Phone numbers are available in the US, Canada , Mexico and more than a dozen European countries, with a broader international expansion throughout 2023 into additional countries in Europe , Latin America , and Asia Pacific .

Professional Implementation Support : Peace of mind with managed implementation support to handle system configuration, technical staff training, and service activation, all leveraging an automated set of tools to ensure a quick start for all clients.

Simplified Administration : Enhanced management portal simplifies the native Microsoft administration console, allowing administrators to obtain new phone numbers and deploy new Microsoft Teams seats, in real-time and on-demand.

Employee Productivity Management: This Fusion Connect value added service enables companies to manage productivity of a hybrid workforce by identifying strong performers and those who need additional coaching to drive productivity.

A Harris Poll commissioned by Fusion Connect earlier this year shows that collaboration tool challenges hurt productivity. Nearly a third of office workers (31%) say dealing with technology issues related to collaborating with others has negatively impacted their productivity. In addition, most workers are forced to juggle multiple communication channels. More than four in five office workers (84%) use at least two communication channels for work, with 18% saying they use five or more.

Fusion Connect's Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams unifies employees on a single platform for collaboration, calling, messaging, video meetings, and file sharing, allowing companies to eliminate other platforms in their environment and take full advantage of their Microsoft 365 subscription. It also delivers a simplified administrative portal for a frictionless, self-service experience for managing Operator Connect; users can purchase and assign country-specific phone numbers for their entire team at any time. Most importantly, Operator Connect is fully integrated into the Microsoft 365 platform and takes advantage of the security features of that platform, with the option of adding comprehensive network security services from Fusion Connect. Combining Fusion Connect's unique business continuity approach with the robustness of the Microsoft 365 platform delivers unparalleled redundancy and peace of mind to our clients.

"Collaboration tools that work together with other tools are no longer just a nice-to-have feature. Companies must invest in a comprehensive strategy to accelerate productivity and create a frictionless experience for employees and customers," said Jeff Blackey, SVP of Product Development at Fusion Connect. "As hybrid work environments mature, investing in next-generation communication and collaboration solutions that are always available to enable a distributed workforce, will become a competitive advantage."

To get started, try a free self-service trial of Operator Connect.

*Microsoft, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communication service provider (MCSP) enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication, connectivity, and security services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation, and 100% availability guarantees for next- generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

Press Contact:

Ruzanna Tantushyan

Director of Corporate Communications

Fusion Connect

PR@fusionconnect.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Connect