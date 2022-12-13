ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes Latest DST Designed For Recession Resilience

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is pleased to announce that it has fully subscribed its $58.95 million Net-Leased Portfolio 57 DST, which features 283,313 square feet of property net-leased to grocery, healthcare, and necessity-based retail tenants. The offering launched with a loan-to-value of 48.35 percent and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 4.91 percent over a 7-year term.

PASADENA, Calif. - Properties included in ExchangeRight's fully subscribed $58.95 million Net-Leased Portfolio 57 DST (Tuesday, December 13, 2022). (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be able to protect investor capital, especially through difficult economic times." - ExchangeRight

The offering contains six long-term net-leased properties diversified across five states. A Wegmans Food Market in North Wales, Pennsylvania, provides 40.79 percent of the portfolio's net operating income. Kroger, Walgreens, and Fresenius Medical Care are also featured in the portfolio.

"We are grateful for the investors, advisors, and representatives who chose to entrust us with their wealth by investing in this DST," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "Our capital- and income-preservation strategy is designed to provide stable passive income to investors through market cycles, including recessions, economic crises, and periods of high inflation. Due to our focus on primarily investment-grade tenants in essential industries, all of our net lease offerings have consistently produced monthly cash flow at or above projected distribution targets. It is an honor to be able to protect investor capital, especially through difficult economic times like we are currently seeing."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,100 properties and 21 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

lthompson@exchangeright.com

(626) 773-3448

ExchangeRight's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ExchangeRight