Cowbell Launches Cybersecurity Advisory Board, Convening Experts to Drive Cross-Industry Innovation

Cybersecurity Advisory Board deepens Cowbell's commitment to bridging the gap between cybersecurity and cyber insurance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Advisory Board (CSAB). Expertise on the CSAB includes CISOs, cybersecurity visionaries, former military officers, writers, public speakers, and attorneys. The creation of the board accelerates Cowbell's mission to strengthen cyber resilience in the SME market through cross-industry innovation between cyber insurance and cybersecurity.

"The Cybersecurity Advisory Board will be instrumental in our ability to drive cyber insurance innovation," said Prab Reddy, SVP of Information Security and Threat Intelligence at Cowbell. "Every day, through interactions with our insureds, we see firsthand opportunities for direct collaboration between security staff, risk managers and business executives. I'm thrilled to welcome our newly formed Cybersecurity Advisory Board, a group of cyber experts who are committed to helping us improve SMEs' cyber resilience through collaboration."

Members of the advisory board include:

Kurt Sanger , Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) and former Deputy General Counsel for U.S. Cyber Command

Sunil Badlani , Cyber Security Risk Officer, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Eric Slesinger , Principal & Head of Investments at Mundi Ventures, Cybersecurity Expert

David Tsao , CISO, Instacart

Srinivas Mukkamala , Chief Product Officer at Ivanti, founder and CEO of RiskSense, 2022 CyberScoop 50 Cybersecurity Visionary winner

Jeff Brown , CISO of Connecticut State, writer and speaker

Cowbell welcomes input from the broader cybersecurity ecosystem to advise future steps and guidance around cyber insurance and cybersecurity topics that impact SMEs. Members of the board will provide input on Cowbell's cyber insurance programs, trends in cybersecurity, and new threat developments that impact SMEs. They will also offer their expertise on how to best engage policyholders, both business and security contacts, on preparedness for cyber insurance and cybersecurity. The board will meet monthly on virtual meetings with potential quarterly in-person meetings.

"Cowbell is at the forefront of the cyber insurance evolution," said Kurt Sanger, former Deputy General Counsel for U.S. Cyber Command and member of CSAB. "By providing tailored and extensive cyber risk management services bundled with every policy, Cowbell is making a difference in preparedness and recovery efforts for every insured SME. I'm delighted to join as an advisor and help the Cowbell team continue to develop cyber solutions that improve cybersecurity practices at scale."

The CSAB is a significant milestone to support Cowbell's expansion into new markets. With the addition of its new council, Cowbell will continue to thrive as a cross-industry innovator, building solutions at the intersection of insurance and cybersecurity.

The establishment of the CSAB follows a slew of recent strategic initiatives at Cowbell. Most recently, Cowbell announced Adaptive Cyber Insurance, which transforms cyber coverage from a static offering to a dynamic one, adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats. Policies can now evolve more frequently than yearly to remain aligned with the policyholder's cyber exposure, avoid coverage gaps and bring full transparency to renewal terms throughout the policy period.

