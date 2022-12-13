Cover Whale Hires Carly Levin and Niv Ben-Dor to Senior Management Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. , a leading commercial trucking insurance provider and fast-growing insurtech, today announced two key hires to its senior management team. Carly Levin is joining as Chief Strategy Officer and Niv Ben-Dor as Vice President of Product.

Levin joins Cover Whale from J.P. Morgan, where she led key transformative projects for the Digital Investment Banking team. She brings over 15 years of experience as a data-driven leader across the spectrum of banking transactions and initiatives, including capital raises, growth and acquisitions, corporate analytics and other transformative projects. Levin also helped drive the long-term strategic direction of the Global Investment Bank on topics from digitization to innovation, and has acted as an advisor and strategy partner to global management teams across the technology sector.

Ben-Dor brings over 16 years of experience to his new role, specializing in product management and user experience. He previously served as Vice President of Product and Monetization at Content IQ. In the role, he will be responsible for overall development and execution of Cover Whale's product strategy and roadmap, which sets the future course for product development to accelerate the company's growth.

"Since the start of Cover Whale, part of our core mission has been to attract top talent and nurture an engaging and innovative culture," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "Carly and Niv bring exciting and diverse perspectives to our team, and we look forward to tapping their expertise as we continue to scale and apply our innovative hand in the insurtech space."

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 5,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $300 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com . Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn , Facebook, and our blog .

