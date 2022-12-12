NEW ANOLON® ASCEND COOKWARE

Meeting High Expectations with Elevated Nonstick Performance

VALLEJO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation expands its flagship gourmet cookware brand with the launch of Anolon® Ascend, a new collection of durable nonstick cookware purposely created to meet and exceed the demands of everyday home cooking.

Constructed of durable hard anodized aluminum – a material that is twice as tough as stainless steel – Anolon Ascend quickly and evenly distributes heat for optimum cooking results without hot spots. A thick edge-to-edge steel base ensures the collection is truly dishwasher safe and compatible with all cooktops, including induction. Anolon Ascend is nonstick inside and outside to ensure effortless food release and easy cleanup. The three-layer nonstick is extra reinforced providing a scratch-resistant surface that withstands chipping and peeling. Unlike ordinary nonstick cookware, Anolon Ascend keeps oil in the middle of the pan, directly under ingredients, for incredibly even cooking. For the smoothest stirring and thorough cleaning, the cookware also features Meyer's signature nonstick flush rivets.

Crafted in neutral soft bronze, Anolon Ascend features elegantly styled, two-toned metal handles that are ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip and stay cool during stovetop use. Anolon Ascend also offers larger cooking surfaces to provide plenty of room for every recipe. Tempered glass lids with reinforced metal rims allow cooks to easily monitor cooking without lifting lids. For ultimate flexibility in cooking methods, Anolon Ascend is oven safe to 500º F.

Loaded with thoughtful technology to ensure home cooks are successful with every meal preparation and able to enjoy their time in the kitchen, Anolon Ascend is available now at Anolon.com and retail nationwide. The collection includes the following set and open stock items:

10-Piece Set : 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3.5 Qt. Covered Sauté Pan, 8.25-inch Open Frying Pan, and 10-inch Open Frying Pan ($399.99)





10-inch Open Frying Pan ($59.99)





12-inch Open Frying Pan ($79.99)





10-inch Open Stir Fry Pan (59.99)





3 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($89.99)





4 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($99.99)

