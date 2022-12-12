National Press Club Aubuchon Honorees Ayyub and Rezaian in Conversation Today

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

EVENT: Journalists Jason Rezaian and Rana Ayyub will discuss press freedom in India and other issues in a conversation livestreamed from the Club's studios.

http://www.press.org/newsroom/conversation -between-rana-ayyub-jason-rezaian

Details:

Ayyub is the 2022 John Aubuchon Press Freedom Honoree. She is the first Indian journalist to win a major award from the National Press Club. She is rarely in the U.S. in part because of travel restrictions imposed by the Indian Government. She is a contributor to Washington Post Opinions.

Rezaian is a 2015 John Aubuchon Press Freedom Honoree. He was Tehran Bureau Chief for the Washington Post when he was imprisoned under false charges and held hostage by the Iranian government for 544 days. He has written about this situation in newspaper articles as well as a book and podcast. Rezaian currently works for Washington Post Opinions.

