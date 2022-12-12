Fortaco expands vehicle cabin capacity in Holic factory Slovakia

HELSINKI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortaco Group, the leading strategic partner to the heavy off-highway equipment and marine industries, has started a capacity extension project at a vehicle cabin Business Site Holic in Slovakia. The investment will consist of a 4.000 m2 factory extension, an increased manpower of 90+ people and new equipment. The construction work will be started in Q1-2023 and it is scheduled to be finalised in

Q4-2024.

"I am happy to announce the start of factory extension after intensive preparations. It builds a critical cornerstone to the current and future growth of FORTACO BUISARD CABINS -business. The new factory is a critical platform to further support our customers by offering vehicle cabin assembly and production capacity based on a high degree of automation and strong operational excellence", says Lars Hellberg, President & CEO of Fortaco Group.

"In Holic, we have more than doubled our net sales during the last two years. The recent announcement of the investment in the additional capacity and technology will allow us to develop our business even further. Investing into automatization also means investing into the future. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead, enabling our employees and community to thrive", says Juraj Prachar, Managing Director of Fortaco Holic, s.r.o.

"Three vehicle cabin plants, three nice locations, three teams, and one common target: the best-in-class service and vehicle cabins for our customers. Our new strategic alliance FORTACO BUISARD CABINS is moving fast forward. After the start of production with two new customers in Holic during the last 12 months, this extension is a perfect answer to pursue the growth of our European footprint", says Jean-Guy Cocaign, President & CEO for Buisard Cabins.

Fortaco's factory in Holic, Slovakia offers vehicle cabin manufacturing capabilities to the world's leading OEM customers, including design and engineering, and aftermarket services. FORTACO BUISARD CABIN's footprint comprises of three modern factories with the best-in-class equipment in Sablé-sur-Sarthe France, Kurikka Finland, and Holic Slovakia.

Fortaco Group

Fortaco is the leading brand independent strategic partner to the heavy off-highway equipment and marine industries offering technology, assemblies, vehicle cabins, and steel fabrications. Fortaco Group has operations in multiple European and Asian Business Sites and Technology Hubs, which are supporting our global customers.

