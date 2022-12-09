InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Bicycles/Wheelchairs (NPL-418)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient covering to protect against the rain or sun when riding a bike or using a wheelchair," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the RAIN OR SHINE CONVERTIBLE UMBRELLA. My design could be easily adjusted to suit the user's needs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a protective covering for individuals who employ bicycles or wheelchairs. In doing so, it can be used to protect against rain, bright sunlight or other weather. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it offers an alternative to using a standard umbrella. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for bicyclists and individuals who use manual or powered wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp